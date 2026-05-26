Where?

Anchorage Clinic

1201 N. Muldoon Rd

Anchorage, AK 99504

The meeting location is the back entrance of the Clinic near the plant boxes.

What?

A Plant Swap Event

When?

Wednesday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Why?

This is an opportunity for employees and Veterans to share resources about connecting with our food, growing plants in Alaska, and supporting healthy living. This event will kick off the VA gardening season, and we hope it inspires others to try new things. Please come donate or receive free seeds, transplants, flowers, or small gardening tools for your personal use.

Who?

This event is open to the public.