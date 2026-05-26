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Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System

Department of Veterans Affairs logo on boots with "Town Hall" banner.

Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System

When:

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. AKT

Where:

US Army National Guard Armory

202 Wien Street

Fairbanks, AK

Cost:

Free

You're invited to a Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System!
Join Acting Executive Director Jennifer Price, MPA, to discuss veteran healthcare services and upcoming initiatives.


Date: August 10, 2026 Time: 6-7 p.m. 
Location: National Guard Armory, 202 Wien Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Contact: Public Affairs at or VHAANCPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov.


Your input is important—help us serve you better!
 

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