Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System
Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System
When:
Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. AKT
Where:
US Army National Guard Armory
202 Wien Street
Fairbanks, AK
Cost:
Free
You're invited to a Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Alaska VA Healthcare System!
Join Acting Executive Director Jennifer Price, MPA, to discuss veteran healthcare services and upcoming initiatives.
Date: August 10, 2026 Time: 6-7 p.m.
Location: National Guard Armory, 202 Wien Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Contact: Public Affairs at
or VHAANCPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov.
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