Caregiver Wellness Café
- When
-
Thursday, May 5, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. AHST
We are very excited for our upcoming virtual Caregiver Wellness Café sessions! Come engage with us and learn about a new topic each session for your role as a caregiver. Be sure to grab a cup of coffee or tea and join us!
The café is an informal virtual place to engage with other caregivers while learning about topics beneficial to your role as a caregiver.
This training is offered to caregivers via TEAMS and registration is required. For registration call 907-375-2606 to join.
All you need is a smart phone, tablet or computer with a camera in order to see the slide presentation. Don't have one? You can still call in to receive information! Links will be provided at registration.
Schedule:
Oct. 7 2021 - Welcome to the Wellness Café!
Nov. 4 2021 - Virtual Hope Box Self-Care App, Part 1
Dec. 3 2021 - Virtual Hope Box Self-Care App, Part 2
Jan. 6, 2022 - Basic Ergonomics
Feb. 3 2022 - Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Mar. 3 2022 - Mindfulness 101
Apr. 7 2022 - Journaling
May 5 2022 - Health of the Human Spirit
Jun. 2 2022 - Better Sleep
Jul. 7 2022 - Communication Skills for Caregivers
Aug. 4 2022 - Dealing With Chronic Pain
Sep. 1 2022 - TBD