Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Alaska health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinator and staff are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
Appointments:
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Scheduling:
Main Phone:
Direct Number:
Andrea Cline,
Andrea.Cline5@va.gov
Service Hours
Mon. Closed
Tue. 8:00am -5:30pm
Wed. 8:00am -5:30pm
Thu. 8:00am -5:30pm.
Fri. 8:00am -4:30pm
Sat. Closed
Sun. Closed
VA Policies
- Rights and Responsibilities of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers. This policy says that you won’t be discriminated against for any reason, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
- Rights and Responsibilities of Family Members of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers. The VA uses a broad understanding of family, including anyone whom the patient or resident considers to be family.