Skip to Content

Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Alaska health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinator and staff are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.

Appointments:
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Scheduling:
  Scheduling

Main Phone:
 Main Phone

Direct Number:

Andrea Cline, 
Andrea.Cline5@va.gov
Option 1

Service Hours
Mon. Closed
Tue. 8:00am -5:30pm
Wed. 8:00am -5:30pm
Thu. 8:00am -5:30pm.
Fri. 8:00am -4:30pm
Sat. Closed
Sun. Closed

VA Policies

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Alaska health care and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Alaska health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

Last updated: 