Anchorage Midtown VA Medical Center
The Alaska Domiciliary, located in Anchorage, supports Veterans through residential rehabilitation, stability‑focused services, and coordinated case management. It provides a safe and structured setting for Veterans engaged in recovery, transitional support, or reintegration programming. The facility also houses programs such as Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), enabling seamless collaboration between residential services and community‑based outreach.
Location and contact information
Address
3001 C Street
Anchorage, AK 99503
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Free onsite parking is available directly outside the facility, including accessible parking spaces near the main entrance. The lot provides easy access for residents, visitors, and service providers.
The facility is reachable by personal vehicle, ride-share, or taxi. Veterans using VA‑coordinated transportation services may arrange pickups and drop‑offs at the main entrance through their care team or transportation scheduler.
Short‑term lodging for qualified family members or caregivers may be arranged through community partners or local hotels, depending on program eligibility and availability. Staff can provide area lodging recommendations upon request.
Residents have access to onsite meal services and common areas for dining. Visitors may use designated waiting areas or nearby food options located within a short drive of the facility.
Other services at VA Alaska health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care