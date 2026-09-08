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Anchorage Midtown VA Medical Center

The Alaska Domiciliary, located in Anchorage, supports Veterans through residential rehabilitation, stability‑focused services, and coordinated case management. It provides a safe and structured setting for Veterans engaged in recovery, transitional support, or reintegration programming. The facility also houses programs such as Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), enabling seamless collaboration between residential services and community‑based outreach.

Location and contact information

Address

3001 C Street
Anchorage, AK 99503

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Modern brick building with glass doors and windows, empty parking lot.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Free onsite parking is available directly outside the facility, including accessible parking spaces near the main entrance. The lot provides easy access for residents, visitors, and service providers.

The facility is reachable by personal vehicle, ride-share, or taxi. Veterans using VA‑coordinated transportation services may arrange pickups and drop‑offs at the main entrance through their care team or transportation scheduler.

Short‑term lodging for qualified family members or caregivers may be arranged through community partners or local hotels, depending on program eligibility and availability. Staff can provide area lodging recommendations upon request.

Residents have access to onsite meal services and common areas for dining. Visitors may use designated waiting areas or nearby food options located within a short drive of the facility.

Other services at VA Alaska health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Get updates from VA Alaska health care

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