Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From International Airport Rd
- Go toward Postmark Drive (go 0.3 mi)
- Make a U-Turn at Postmark Drive onto West International Airport Road (go 2.8 mi)
- Turn LEFT on C Street (go 0.8 mi)
- Continue on A Street (go 0.7 mi)
- Turn RIGHT on East Benson Boulevard (go 0.5 mi)
- Turn LEFT on New Seward Highway (I-A1 N) (go 0.6 mi)
- Continue to follow I-A1 N (go 1.0 mi)
- Turn RIGHT on East Sixth Avenue (I-A1 N) (go 0.3 mi)
- Bear RIGHT to follow I-A1 N (go 4.3 mi)
- Take ramp onto North Muldoon Road (go 0.8 mi)
- Arrive at 1201 North Muldoon Road, Anchorage, Alaska on RIGHT
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Anchorage VA Medical Center
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504-6104
Intersection: North Muldoon Road and Zuckert Avenue
Coordinates: 61°13'52.83"N 149°44'39.93"W