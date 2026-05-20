Alaska VA Upgrades Health Care Infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Anchorage, AK - ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Alaska VA Healthcare System announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance (NRM) program.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the Alaska VA to achieve that goal,” said Jennifer Price, Acting Director, Alaska VA Healthcare System. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: