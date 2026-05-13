Changes coming to Compensation & Pension Travel at the Alaska VA

PRESS RELEASE

May 11, 2026

Anchorage, AK - A major change is coming to the Alaska VA travel program for Compensation & Pension (C&P) exams.

Effective May 11, 2026, for C&P Exams not completed in a VHA Healthcare Facility, the Alaska VA will no longer provide lodging, and no travel expenses will be reimbursed after travel is completed. Air travel will continue to be provided in advance. Veterans will be responsible for arranging and paying for their own lodging and meals during the trip.

Veterans often need to fly to Anchorage, Seattle, or Portland for C&P exams. In the past, airfare & lodging were provided up front by the Alaska VA. However, due to enforced guidelines and regulations, that will no longer be the case. Now only airfare will be provided. That process will remain unchanged: Alaksa VA arranges Common Carrier (Air) with Omega Travel. Veterans should not procure their own airline tickets as they are not reimbursable back to the Veteran.

Veterans can check with their C&P vendor for information on lodging or other travel benefits that they may cover. The four vendors are:

Veterans Evaluation Services (VES): 1-

Optum Serve (OSHS): 1-

Leidos QTC (LQTC): 1-

Loyal Source (LSGS): 1-

For C&P Exams completed at a VA Facility: Beneficiary Travel rules apply as usual.



The Alaska VA would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our Veterans, and we remain eager to help in any way possible. For further information, please contact Rebecca Hansen, Veterans Transportation Services (VTS) Mobility Manager (Health Administrative Services), at: