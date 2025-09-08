Electronic Health Record Modernization

Veterans can prepare by ensuring their communications preferences, contact information, and addresses are updated in their VA profile at VA.gov before the Federal EHR launches at their facility.

If you’re a Veteran, family member, caregiver, or survivor who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your information in DoD’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). For more information on making updates, visit How do I Change My Name in My DEERS Record?

Veterans at [site name] will continue to use the My HealtheVet on VA.gov patient portal. You can manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. No action is needed at this time. Learn more about My HealtheVet on VA.gov.