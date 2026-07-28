Craig was born and raised in Southeast Alaska and continues to enjoy close ties with family members and friends throughout the region. Craig began his Department of Veterans Affairs career with the Portland Oregon VA Healthcare System in 2009, worked for legacy VISN 20, and most recently for VA Central Office. In addition to his vast and varied experience serving Veterans, Craig earned his Master’s in Public Administration & Health Administration (MPA/MHA) and doctorate in Health Systems & Policy (PhD) and is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS).