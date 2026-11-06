Alaska VA Healthcare Joins Federal Electronic Health Record

The minimum wage was $4.25. The number one song for 14 weeks was a dance hit called “Macarena.” The iPhone hadn’t been invented yet, and a flip phone was considered a status symbol. A free email service called “Hotmail” made its debut. And also on the technology front…the VA converted from paper records to a Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS) called VistA (Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture). That system remained in place in Alaska until Oct. 24, 2026, when the Alaska VA Healthcare System “Go Live” occurred, and the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) went active.

CPRS/VistA

Jennifer Price, Acting Director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System, said,

“CPRS/VistA served Alaska Veterans very well for three decades. Imagine hunting around for paper records buried away in a filing cabinet somewhere. CPRS/VistA changed all that. Medical records could instantly be retrieved on computer systems. That vastly improved medical care for Alaska Veterans and saved countless man-hours for staff. However, CPRS/VistA did have a few shortcomings. Chief among them was that records kept at one medical facility were not available at another medical facility. This issue particularly affects Alaska Veterans as we have many ‘snowbirds’ who come here in the summer but maintain their primary residences in the lower 48. Another ongoing challenge with CPRS/VistA was that it did not communicate with other U.S. Government systems, including the Department of War or DoW. Hence, we depended on Service Members to retain their medical records when they left Active Duty and to physically transport those files to the VA. Sometimes that just didn’t happen. Records would often get damaged or lost.”

Federal EHR

Myriad benefits will accrue to Alaska Veterans as a result of the VA’s conversion to the Federal EHR, such as:

The Federal EHR will provide a single, accurate, standardized lifetime health record for Veterans that includes their health records from the Department of War (DOW), U.S. Coast Guard, other federal partners, and community providers.



Veterans will experience an easier transition from military care to VA care because Veterans won’t have to transfer their own records when they separate from the military. Their health care records will automatically be in the VA system.



Veterans will be able to spend more time talking with providers about current concerns because they will spend less time repeating their health history.



Veterans will avoid having to undergo repeat tests, imaging, and exams because test results and reports from DOW and community health care providers will already be in the system.



Veterans will experience an improved and consistent experience when transferring their care. If a Veteran is referred to another VA, or visits a community provider, or even is just traveling on vacation and needs to see a doctor, their new care team will be able to quickly access all their records, referrals, and orders.

Price said,

“Once all of the VA sites are on this, you will never have to worry about other VAs not seeing your records if you have to go to another VA for care. That also includes our joint venture and most of the tribal facilities throughout Alaska. So, it will make it easier for Veterans to get care across our state and at other VAs across the United States.”

But a new EHR system doesn’t function on its own. People have to run it. And the people who are going to run a new system need to be highly trained and extremely competent.

Super Users

“The Alaska VA Healthcare System has been getting ready for the deployment of the Federal EHR for over a year. The employees have been taking a lot of training while continuing to provide care for Veterans. We have employees who are serving as ‘Super Users,’ which means that they've taken even more training than the rest of the ‘End Users,’”

said Price.

The core cadre of expert “Super Users” began their Computer-Based Training (CBT) Talent Management System (TMS) modules back in November 2025 and have advanced knowledge and experience to share with their coworkers. They have spent many, many hours practicing in a virtual “Sandbox” of the Federal EHR system. Since November 2025, Super Users have completed 22 training sessions that covered a wide variety of topics, such as:

Event and Activity Details

Support to Colleagues through Debriefs

Ticketing & Troubleshooting

Change Impact Analysis

Workflow Readiness Functional Demonstrations

Workflow Readiness Hands-On Demonstrations

End User Training

End User Learning Labs

Super User Learning Labs

Department Workflow Readiness

Sign-On and Favorites Fair

Price said,

“All of these activities were in addition to their day jobs and their normal responsibilities. Additionally, many were involved in ‘solution calls’ when issues or technical hurdles arose – which to me speaks volumes for the amount of participation we saw. Every Super User has done yeoman’s work, and all deserve credit and recognition"

Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, explained what a Super User is in this way:

“These are specially selected employees who we invest with more training about the system, so they can teach and train users and be there to answer questions. The idea being someone says, ‘I have a question.’ We’ll have a Super User answer, so you can continue to give care. When a new system is put in place, often productivity goes down at first. The objective of Super Users is to provide EHR support to VAMC (Veterans Affairs Medical Center) staff, thus assisting the facility with getting productivity back up to pre-deployment levels as soon as possible.

Lawrence said,

“And here is where the Super Users will help. The teaching and training and allowing people to use the record. So, the value of Super Users is twofold. One, make sure our staff have a better experience. But two, increase productivity so that we can deliver care to our Veterans.”

The Super Users who completed all the training modules and received their certifications were honored in an awards ceremony held at the VA’s Colonel Mary Louise Campus in Anchorage on October 22, 2026. The guest speaker at the event was Dr. Neil Evans, who is the Program Director of the EHR Modernization Integration Office and is leading the enterprise-wide EHR implementation. Dr. Evans also serves as the Chief Officer for the Office of Connected Care in the Veterans Health Administration, overseeing VA’s expansive telehealth program and VA’s Veteran-facing digital health capabilities to include VA’s patient portal, mobile program, and other initiatives to deliver digital technologies to Veterans and their medical providers.

Evans said,

“It is a privilege to stand with the team that in less than two days will complete one of the most significant technology transformations in VA's history. On October 24, the Alaska VA Healthcare System will officially Go Live on the Federal Electronic Health Record — and I want to start by simply saying, thank you. This was not easy, but you made it look like it was. Deputy Secretary Lawrence and I have had the chance to visit sites across the country this year as part of this rollout, and I can tell you: your energy, focus, and preparation leading up to the Go Live are evident.

The scale of what you accomplished here in Alaska is enormous. This Go Live will cover your main medical center, four VA clinics, and your domiciliary residential treatment program – six locations in total, serving Veterans across one of the most geographically demanding states in the country. Soon you will have 720 end users working in the new system, serving more than 27,000 Veterans across Alaska. As part of cutover, your team will transfer more than 132,000 prescriptions and more than 15,000 appointments from the legacy CPRS/VistA system into the Federal EHR. And this cutover will touch real physical infrastructure, too – more than 600 printers, barcode scanners, and medical devices across your sites will be ready and accounted for.”

Evans said the most important thing is that all this work will benefit Veterans tremendously in their future healthcare.

“For the more than 27,000 Veterans you serve, this means the hassle-free transfer of military health records between VA, the Department of War, and other federal partners. It means: Integrating private-sector health information directly into their VA care.

Your clinicians spending more time with patients and less time navigating outdated technology.

Fewer duplicate tests, because the results already exist in the system. And for a state where Veterans may travel long distances between facilities or need emergency care far from home, it means continuity of care that simply wasn't possible before,”

said Evans.

Price said,

“The successful deployment of the Federal EHR across the great state of Alaska is a testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication. It’s incredible to see how, through months of training, discussions, and preparation, you’ve turned challenges into opportunities, demonstrating a collective commitment to enhancing care for our Veterans. And so, today we honored those devoted staff members who since last November have continued to execute their daily jobs to the highest standards while also undergoing intensive training on the new Federal Electronic Health Record system. Because of you, I am fully confident in our Go Live on Saturday.”

On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Alaska Standard Time, the CPRS/VistA went offline after 30 years, and the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system went live.

Go Live

On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., Raymond Gilbert checked in for an appointment in Primary Care, A1, at the Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus in Anchorage and became the first Veteran to utilize the Federal EHR system in the state of Alaska. Ayanna Parris-Keeton (Supervisor, Medical Support Assistant) in-processed him.

Parris-Keeton said,

“I had the honor of registering and in-processing the first Veteran under the new Federal EHR, and it turns out it was a whole lot easier than I expected it to be. It worked perfectly. We go into a different program in order to do it now. So, we went to the Internet; we accessed the home page; we put on the icons that we were looking for, and everything popped up nicely. There were no problems at all.”

Parris-Keeton credits much of the smooth operation to the rehearsals they did beforehand with mock patients.

“We had some of our own healthcare providers role play as if they were patients. They were like, ‘Go ahead, I'll be a patient, and go through the process like you normally would.’ Then we would do it all, start to finish. So, when real patients started coming in, we felt confident. Even though it was a Saturday, I want to say we got about 80 patients that day, and I personally have not heard of any issues. There might have been one or two minor things here or there, like the label printer wasn't on right setting. But we had plenty of Oracle and other businesspeople here who were able to assist us and get those things working. They were all assisting very proactively with our people so that we were able to attend to the Veterans,”

said Parris-Keeton.

Parris-Keeton offered advice to other VA’s who will deploy the Federal EHR in the future.

“If this program is coming to your facility, please have an open mind about it. It is very, very good for what we're expecting, better for the patients. And it’s definitely a lot easier for us. As soon as you get your teams trained, you’re good to go,”

said Parris-Keeton.



Jada Alexander is an AMSA (Advanced Medical Support Assistant) in Primary Care at the Anchorage Clinic and also a Super User. She was on duty during Go Live and described how it went.



Alexander said,

“Actually, we did feel a little chaotic at first, but then once we started using the system, it got a little bit easier. We came up with some really good questions that we didn't know to ask until we were immersed in the system. And the subject matter experts were right there to talk with, so that was wonderful support.

I'm not real big on change because when I get used to something it’s hard to switch over. But the Federal EHR is becoming more routine the more we use it. There are just the different buttons that you’ve got to press and different places you need to go to find authorizations to communicate. Now, a couple more clicks are needed to be able to do some of those things. Actually, it went quite well on Saturday. The adoption people were here, and they have been simply amazing.”

Alexander said that the training she got was valuable, but that sometimes it helps to watch a refresher video on certain topics or procedures.

“I’m a Super User, which means I started to train 10 months ago. We did a little bit of training at the beginning and then more and more and more. I can actually answer many of the questions that people are running into, since I ran into some of the same problems during my training. I know where to go, and I can show others. The only drawback to some of that early training was that it was too far out, and so by the time you did Go Live some of those classes were a long time ago. When you learned something nine months ago and never used it, you tend to forget some of those processes. The good news is they do have some videos that you can click on for a quick refresher. Those can be helpful,”

said Alexander.

Diane Baker is the Chief Health Informaticist for the Alaska VA Healthcare System and also the deployment lead for the Federal EHR. She attributes much of the success of Go Live to the recons she and other leaders did to VA facilities during their Go Live events. If Alaska has seen further, it’s because they stood on the shoulders of giants.

“You can read about lessons learned, or how other Go Lives went, but to experience it, I think, was a different perspective. Even just down to how a Command Center is set up – their cadence of meetings. Being able to see it as opposed to imagining what it is, is important for someone who has never been through a Go Live before,”

Baker said.

IT

One department that did a lot of the “heavy lifting” long before Go Live was the IT (Information Technology) section. They started over a year ago by identifying new equipment needs.

Kathy Fanning, Area Manager, Alaska VA, described the role of IT in the EHR modernization:

“For IT, we clearly are not patient care, so our role in EHR is a support role. There's something that Oracle puts out called an Integrated Workbook. In July of 2025 they came through; they did a walk around. They looked at what you have as far as hardware, be it laptops, desktops, printers, label printers, document scanners, et cetera. And then they said, ‘This service needs this many label printers. This area needs this and that.’ So that's kind of where we started from. That was our map.”

Once the map was laid out, the hardware started to flow into the headquarters in Anchorage. But then came the epic operation of getting the resources to the outlying areas of Wasilla, Fairbanks, Juneau, Kenai, and Homer where the CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinics) are located.

“We got equipment shipped to us. Oracle will send you any equipment that you need. And then we just started installing everything in the locations that they said it needed to go to. For instance, printers. There are different types of printers. Some are regular document printers, some are label printers, and some are barcode printers, which are essential for wristbands and lab work. So, we had to make sure to get the right capability at the right location to accomplish the mission. At the end of the day, we installed in the neighborhood of 100 printers, give or take a few. That was our big lift,” Fanning said.

One major upgrade that many departments never had before is a downtime viewer.

Fanning explained,

“If we lose power or network connectivity, a downtime viewer is a system where someone can log in and pull up your information. They can do basically a medical highlight sheet, like a health summary. Here's all the big things you need to know about this patient, such as what meds they’re on or not able to take. It’s a very important system because it enables clinicians to continue to give care to Veterans even in the event of network disruptions.

We were responsible for getting those downtime viewers configured since they all run on laptops devices. We ended up with 17 for the state of Alaska. It's a laptop that is configured in a special way. If we lose the network, then someone can log on to the downtime viewer and then – via a wired cable – send the print job directly to the downtime printer.”

Another immensely important role the IT section took on was setting up the training areas.

Another big lift was setting up all the training spaces. Those got reconfigured multiple times based on what kind of training was happening. Then, shortly before Go Live, the main conference room got reconfigured into a command center. So, we always had a lot of moving parts.

After almost a year and a half of assiduous application and exceptional effort, the IT directorate crossed the finish line, having accomplished their massive mission six weeks early.

“Every facility has what we call a ‘burn down list’ which is any printers or laptops or miscellaneous hardware that you needed to install or, really, anything that needed to be done. So, our ‘burn down list’ got completed when we were down to zero tasks. That was six weeks ago before Go Live,”

Fanning said.



As the old saying goes: the proof is in the pudding. And for IT, their pudding was proven on Go Live day.



Fanning said,

“Go Live actually went very smoothly. You know, I wasn't really expecting a whole lot of issues on our side of the house. We had been in contact with a lot of other VA locations to learn from their Go Live experiences. Some of them had mystery ghosts that showed up in their systems where keyboards and mice and PIV (Personal Identity Verification) readers just got fried for no apparent reason. So, to be ready for that, we pre-staged extra keyboards, mice, and external PIV readers at our CBOCs. Just in case something happened, we could do a quick swap for the equipment. But we really…we didn't see any of that stuff break down. There were no big showstoppers anywhere. So that was a good thing.”

Ryan Chun (Director, Pacific District, End User Operations and User Success), who oversees the entire western half of the U.S., said the most powerful indicator of success for the IT department is when you don’t hear about them.

Chun said,

“The great success in Alaska is that you don't hear about IT, right? The biggest accomplishment for our role is not being called upon. Of course, we’re here and eager to support anyone who needs assistance. But if you’re not hearing about any IT issues, that’s an indicator that all is well.”

The Pacific District Director gives kudos to the IT staff of the Alaska VA for this phenomenal achievement.

“So you know, all the people here and all the good things that are happening now is for a reason, right? It’s not easy, and it takes years. We started this two years in advance. And if we've done everything that we should, then it should go exactly like this, which is there were no major hiccups and no major issues."

From the beginning, Kathy and her staff worked closely with the CLT (Change Leadership Team), looking at it all from an OIT (Office of Information Technology) perspective and asking the important questions: How do we support that with the right equipment? Whether it be the LAN, the wireless, the computers, the number of monitors, the laptops, the printers, and things of that nature? And what about the infrastructure, such as the IT closets? Are they aligned with the plan?

“I can see that with the current activities very few challenges are occurring, and the response times have been fantastic. That means that all the pre-planning, the roles & responsibilities, and the main challenges have been really sorted out. So, Alaska has been a fantastic example of how engaging early, having clear communications, and maintaining clear roles & responsibilities have really helped out in the successful implementation,”

Chun said.

Looking ahead to the future, Alaska will now help those who will be joining the Federal EHR in 2027.

“We will help each other out in that manner. As senior leaders, we want to look at who’s going live next to help prepare them based off of these experiences. We call that the ‘pay it forward’ plan. So, anyone in a leadership position who has that valuable experience will now take it to the next site to make sure that their Go Live goes as smoothly as their own.

“Next year we will have Puget Sound, Portland, and Boise going live. So, Kathy will be instrumental in helping those areas get ready. I think Alaska has shown a lot of those lessons learned from the previous Go Lives, and now Alaska will propagate more best practices for the future ones. Our goal always remains the same: we make tomorrow better than today,”

said Chun.



Pharmacy

The Pharmacy Department of the Alaska VA Healthcare System had a remarkably successful Go Live experience, with over 99% of the prescriptions transferring from CPRS/VistA to the Federal EHR. Dr. Hyo Ju Kim, Chief of Pharmacy, credits the hard work and dedication of the Alaska Pharmacy staff and the outstanding mentorship her staff received from the VISN-20 (Veterans Integrated Service Network – 20) Pharmacy Group in getting ready for that day.

Kim said,

“We had extensive training. We prepped for a very long time to get ready for the Federal EHR deployment. We did a lot of computer-based training. We also did some instructor-led training sessions. We had amazing support from the PBM (Pharmacy Benefits Management) of VISN-20, or I should say the new HAS (Health Administration Service) 5.1 and 5.4. The Pharmacy Group provided so much support and so much training that was really, really beneficial for the Alaska pharmacy staff. Go Live went really well. We had a very, very high data migration rate. Of the 137,074 prescription records received for 19,394 patients, we had a successful ingestion of 136,537 prescriptions, which works out to a 99.6% success rate. I think that's a testament to the work that we had done ahead of time to make sure that things were all in place on the Go Live date.”

Pharmacists and Pharmacist Technicians are used to being excellent and efficient at their jobs, so using a new system can be somewhat frustrating at first.

“Pharmacists are very much type-A people. We really love what we do, and we want to be good at what we do. We want to be efficient. We are perfectionists. Yes, very much perfectionists. So, when we are not fast and good at our jobs, we get frustrated. But my crew here is really, truly amazing. I have no doubt whatsoever that they’re going to learn the new system quickly and adapt. “We've served 38 patients so far today, and the average wait time has been 19 minutes. We like to see people taken care of within 15 minutes. So, I mean, it's more than normal, but it's not terrible. Wait times are, as expected, a little bit higher than we normally would have,”

said Kim.

Even though things are going slower than usual, the Chief of Pharmacy stresses accuracy over celerity. She also encourages her staff to remember their earliest days of onboarding into the VA and likens fielding a new EHR to those first days as a new hire.

Kim said,

“It's kinda funny because I tell the new hires when they're coming on board, ‘You're probably gonna feel like a pretty not-so-good pharmacist or pharmacy technician,’ because they're just not used to not being good at what they do. And now, just like when they were first onboarding, they are learning a new system. But, you know, I tell them to be deliberate with what you're learning, be deliberate with your keystrokes, and soon enough, you guys are gonna be experts. Don't get frustrated. Just stay calm. It's okay to feel a little slow. It's okay. Just take your time and learn the system correctly.”

The Pharmacy Chief uses section meetings to boost morale and assure her staff that it does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.

“And I told them that again at this morning's huddle. I said, ‘Remember that conversation that we had when you guys were new and were going through orientation?’ Well, you might not feel like such a good pharmacist right now. But just because you're slow at the system now, you'll be good in no time. Just learn the system. Take it slow, patient safety first, and then in no time you're gonna be picking up the system and you're gonna feel fantastic about being able to help and take care of the Veterans again. So, yeah, we try to give them a lot of mental and emotional support so that they know that it's okay to take their time to learn the system appropriately, properly, so that we can provide safe care to the Veterans,”

said Kim.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System does not have any pharmacists stationed at the CBOCs. Nevertheless, prescriptions are available there. The prescriptions are filled at the main clinic in Anchorage and then sent to an Omnicell at the CBOC where a healthcare professional administers them.

Kim described an Omnicell this way:

“They're like a big vending machine for medication. You type in a patient's name and, if they have a prescription, an order that was entered by the doctor and/or provider, and it has been verified by Pharmacy, then the nurses are able to pull it out of that machine.”

The most important change under the Federal EHR is the requirement for a BCMA (Bar Code Medication Administration). In the past, a barcode was an option but not a requirement.

“There's a barcode on the prescription, and they scan the barcode to make sure that it's the right thing. Under the Federal EHR, that's a safety feature that was added because now it requires barcode scanning,”

Kim said.

Although training and equipment are clearly important, Dr. Kim believes that teamwork and inspiring and accessible leadership at the top of the organization were the key ingredients in Pharmacy’s successful launching of the Federal EHR at Alaska VA.

“I think we have a really close-knit team here in Pharmacy, and we are able to communicate with the ELT (Executive Leadership Team) regularly. I was happy that I went live in Alaska, where I could very freely go and talk to leadership or talk to my team about upcoming things. The Pharmacy team is amazing, and Pharmacy Super Users have been a godsend. And again, I don't know that we would've been able to pull it through if it weren’t for the support from VISN and from national, to be honest. It was very, very nice to have that support. They're an amazing group, the VISN folks, especially,”

said Kim.

Social and Behavioral Health

Amee Epler, Ph.D., is the Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health, and oversees the Behavioral Health Department of the Alaska VA Healthcare System. Her directorate has over 150 employees.

“We have 20-plus people in Primary Care. That’s where we have our SUD (Substance Use Disorder) team, our Primary Care Mental Health Integration team, our PACT social workers, our IPV (Intimate Partner Violence) coordinator, and our Whole Health coach. We also have Caregiver Support and probably 60-ish staff over at C Street, 20 or so between HCHV (Health Care for Homeless Veterans) and 25 to 35 in MHRRTP (Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program). And then, of course, we have some Mental Health staff at each of our CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinics). Pull all those things together, and you’ll get to 155,”

Epler said.

At some of the massive VA hospitals in the States, Mental Health and Social Work are separate fiefdoms. But Epler sees enormous value and synergy in the two specialties working together.

“Most facilities have separated out Mental Health from Social Work programs. But because we’re a small facility, we’re still under one service line. So, our Social Work executive is primarily over all the Social Work programs, such as HUDVASH (Housing and Urban Development – VA Supportive Housing), all Veterans Justice issues, Vocational Rehab, Caregiver Support, the military-to-VA transition team, and the PACT Social Work team. “Then, for my part, I cover the Mental Health side. But because we’re smaller, we aren’t divided into two different service lines, which I think is nice. I’ve been at facilities where they’re separate, and they’re so separate that they’re siloed, with a lot of duplication and lack of collaboration. It’s great that we’re not duplicating efforts across Social Work and Mental Health. We’re pretty much staying on the same page and helping each other, so I think it’s nice,”

said Epler.



Epler credits the rigorous training program with getting her department ready to use the Federal EHR.

Epler said,

“We’ve done lots of different types of things to get prepared, everything from workflow reviews to demos to both computer-based and instructor-led trainings. Then we did the last ones, which I thought were the most helpful: Learning Labs. Learning Labs were where we went in hands-on in a simulated record, processing through what it would look like when the Veteran comes in and the AMSA (Advanced Medical Support Assistant) checks them in. What does that look like? Then it gets to the provider or the nurse; they do their vitals, and that gets put in. We walked through that. Those Learning Labs were sort of the last piece that we did, and they really brought it all together and made it real.”

Epler says the deep bench of talent at Oracle Health and NESSU (National EHRM Supplemental Staffing Unit) set up some remarkably realistic training scenarios for her staff.

“Those things were all set up by Oracle Health, and then we also participated in trainings organized by NESSU – who are VA providers who’ve been using the new record system for several years. They came in and did 15 days of hour-long training sessions where they walked us through how to do the workload from a VA provider perspective, which was extremely helpful,”

said Epler.

On Go Live day, Social & Behavioral Health had about a 90% success rate with consults.

“I know that on Saturday, we got through about 40 consults, and we found four that did not come through. So, we’re estimating that maybe 10% - based on that small sample size – that might not have come through. But we were also told at the end of Saturday that they’re going to redo the data transfer several more times, so some things might keep coming through. But, yes, at this moment we’re estimating about 10% might need to be re-entered or adjusted. But we have everything, so we’re really trying to make sure nothing gets lost,”

said Epler.

Social & Behavioral Health started seeing Veterans as soon as Go Live happened on Oct. 24.

“On Saturday at Go Live, we had eight staff and about 12 appointments. In general, people said it went okay. They were able to get assistance if there was something they could not do on their own. We managed to get some people in, and in some cases, we figured out a workaround. The documentation just wasn’t lining up the way it was supposed to. As far as today, I know there’s been a lot of traffic with people asking questions and needing assistance. We’ve had a lot of people here. There have been people out in the multipurpose area all day helping our staff members, so they’ve been able to get what they need,”

said Epler.

For the Social & Behavioral Health Directorate, some of the forms and documentation channels have minor glitches, but the top priority remains providing services to Veterans.

“We do have some outstanding data issues that I’m working on. We’re telling the staff it’s going to be a few days before we can change this. So, in the meantime, find a workaround and do your best to take care of patients first. Document as best you can. It may not all be in the right buckets, but we’ll get there over time. Not all of the patient-care locations, appointment types, and slot types are in the system for all the resources. For example, for some providers, you can schedule them for one kind of appointment but not another. That’s what we’re trying to correct over the next few days. So, we’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll put it in the one where we can.’ It’s not quite the right bucket, but we’ll sort through that later. “The provider will be able to document the care that was provided; it just might not fall in the right bucket for now. Once we get these updated, it should go into the right buckets, which is important for our data. We need to understand where our demand is, and where we’re over-resourced or under-resourced,”

said Epler.

Even though there may be some challenges with lining up the new records with the existing records, Epler is optimistic about the future and believes the new Federal EHR will be a benefit to Veterans in the years to come.

Epler said,

“Even though the new system is different, that doesn’t mean it’s bad. So, the way that we are tracking appointments and encounters is very different in the new system. In many ways, that was something I think many of us were looking forward to because there were some limitations of our grids and clinic system in the old CPRS. And I do think the new system is going to be better. We just didn’t fully understand that there are like six pieces of data that all need to be connected to one person. So again, I do think it’s going to be a good change, but we just didn’t quite fully understand how all the data fed in and allowed us to do all the pieces that we needed to do. It’s supposed to be a simplification, and I believe eventually it will be. The setup is a little complicated, but we’ll get there.”

Along with all the formal training and instruction, Epler credits something intangible for Alaska’s success: the positive energy of the staff and their exceptional eagerness to learn the new system.

“In the course of my career, I’ve seen situations where people are resistant to change. I’ve been in places where there were a lot of staff members who were like, ‘I’m close to retirement. I don’t want to deal with this. I like the way we do it now.’ But I didn’t hear ANY of that here in Alaska. Everyone here has been super cooperative and extremely eager to learn. Everyone’s jumping in and giving it their best efforts. It’s really beautiful to see. “I think we lucked out in that way, because it can be hard to go through all of this and then also lose staff and have to recruit and retrain. So, I think, again, the staff generally seemed very enthusiastic. They’ve been showing up and learning as much as they can, asking good questions, and being willing to just go in and see patients when we don’t have all the answers. I appreciate that they are willing to do that. I mean, there are a lot of answers we’re still trying to get, yet they’re being very patient while we figure it all out. So, I think that’s nice,”

Epler said.

End of Week One

At the conclusion of the first week of Go Live, the Acting Director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System recognized her staff for their hard work and congratulated them on their smashing success thus far.

“Honestly, I think the biggest challenge is it's a change. CPRS/VistA, which is the system that we were using prior to this, had been around for quite a few years, and I think people just got used to it and knew how to use the system. And they were very comfortable in it. I think that the change made people a little bit anxious, but I have noticed that since we went live on Saturday, the 24th, that the staff is much more comfortable in the system. They're still learning. There are still things that come up, but they seem to be getting more and more comfortable. As we walk around and speak with them, we hear very positive things about the new system, and how, while they were nervous in the beginning, they can see how this is definitely a positive change. Our staff has worked very hard. They're doing a wonderful job. This has been a process with the training and the meetings and everything that the staff has had to put into it. They've done a great job continuing to care for Veterans during this transition time. And since Go Live, I've seen all the work they've put in to ensure that they know what they're doing and that they're taking care of Veterans still. And their positive attitudes have been wonderful; we just keep getting compliments about them,”

said Price.

To the Alaska Veterans whom the VA supports, she thanked them for their tolerance as staff negotiate the new system and while the parking lots are jammed up with rental cars.

Price said,

“I would like to express my deep and sincere appreciation to our Veterans who have been very patient with the longer wait times and the crowded parking lots. I assure you all, this is going to be a huge win in the end. This is a new Electronic Health Record that will make life better for Veterans. It should be seamless. It should not cause any issues. We will be able to speak to other VA sites. You should not have to worry about bringing your records in if you go to a different site. We also are on the same system now as our joint venture partners, which means that we can share records with them. So, that's a huge positive, as well. Again, I would just remind people that it is brand new. We just went live. It's only been one week, so it might be a little bit slower now, but in the end, the results are going to be very worth it.”

For the week ahead, the Alaska VA Acting Director advised her staff to avail themselves of this last opportunity to fully leverage the various and sundry support assets that will only be here for one more week.

“Right now, my piece of advice is to use the staff that we have here to support us. We have over 100 people here throughout our facilities – including our CBOCs and our Domiciliary – supporting our staff to make sure that they are successful. These advisors and technical experts will continue to be here for another week, and I am encouraging – highly encouraging – the staff to reach out to them, to make sure that while they are here, supporting face-to-face, at-the-elbow, that we are asking all of our questions, getting all of our concerns raised, and ensuring that we are good to go when they have to move to the next site. So, we have… VA staff from the EHRMIO, which is the Electronic Health Record Modernization Implementation Office;

A team from the National EHRM Supplemental Staffing Unit;

Oracle team, which is the contractor that created our new Electronic Health Record;

Pay-It-Forward staff, which is kind of a neat program because it has employees from other sites that are already live; and

Enterprise Operations Center, a group of people from our national central office in D.C. All these teams are here for one purpose: to support us. They will only be here for one more week, so let’s utilize them to the maximum extent possible.”

said Price.