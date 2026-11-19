(ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 12) In honor of Veterans Day, the Alaska VA Healthcare System hosted a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) & Community Partners Day at the Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus on Muldoon Road, in Anchorage, on Nov. 12, 2026.

Heather Paxson is the Chief of CDCE (Center for Development and Civic Engagement). She explained the mission of her office this way: “We have two main things that we do. We manage all the volunteers who you see around the building wearing the red vests. They provide an incredibly important service because they are the first people Veterans see when they enter the clinic. The volunteers help people find their way to whichever department they need, and they help Veterans with handicaps get to where they need to go.

“The second thing we do in CDCE is we receive donated items from a wide variety of agencies which we then distribute to Alaska Veterans. We partner with the VFW, the American Legion, and many other organizations that want to help Veterans in need. All of it comes through our office, and then we help distribute the items to Veterans. We also run an emergency food pantry so we can provide two days’ worth of food for Veterans who have food insecurity. And we provide snack bags to patients who have appointments when they're here for a long time.”

Paxson said, “We distribute winter gear when we get donated money or donated products. We provide support to Alaska Veterans who have the need for winter coats, gloves, hats, that sort of thing. Today, we are also issuing out some backpacks that were donated by the Elks.”

Peggy Bateman, Volunteer Service Specialist for the CDCE office, organized the VSO Day. November 11th is a Federal Holiday, so the event was held on the 12th.

Bateman said, “Today, in honor of Veterans Day, we are having a VSO & Community Partners Day. We have about a dozen organizations here to give out information and let Alaska Veterans know what they can offer them and any assistance that they might be able to give. The event includes the following organizations:

American Red Cross

Aramark

Catholic Social Services

Dept of Military & Veterans Affair

Disabled American Vets

First National Bank

Fisher House

My HealtheVet

People Mover

Salvation Army

Wounded Warrior Project”

My HealtheVet is a portal that many Alaska Veterans use to access their health records, and the My HealtheVet staff had a station set up to help coach Veterans on how to use their site.

Bateman said, “On October 24th the Alaska VA Healthcare System converted to the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) System. So, we felt it was very important to have a My HealtheVet rep here today to train Veterans on how to navigate the new system.”



This was the first time a VSO Day had a bank represented. First National Bank Alaska donated $10,000 to the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska for its work to support military families and service members.

“We’re very happy to have First National Bank Alaska here today. They administer VA Home Loans to many Veterans in Alaska along with lots of other financial services,” said Bateman.

The Salvation Army provided information on a wide variety of services that help Veterans. One of them was fire safety. The Salvation Army performs home-fire-safety visits for free. The visit includes developing a fire-escape plan and installing free smoke alarms. With the cold weather settling in and people starting to use their fireplaces or space heaters again, the Salvation Army recommends: “3 feet from the heat.” This means keeping furniture, curtains, throw rugs, dish towels or anything that could catch fire at least 3 feet from any type of heat source.

Another type of home visit is wildfire preparedness. This visit focuses on the exterior of the home: a walk-around of the residence to share tips on creating defensible space, safety plan guidance, and registration for local emergency alerts.

The Salvation Army has a program called “Serendipity” Adult Day Care. Because the mental and physical disabilities associated with old age impact both the elderly and their loved ones, the Salvation Army offers adult day care facilities wherein older adults who are unable to independently care for themselves enjoy friendship, kindness, and monitored activities while their caretakers enjoy a much-needed break.

Captain Denise Delgado is the Divisional Social Services Secretary for the Alaska Division of the Salvation Army. She sees elder care as a profound mission that requires more than just providing for the physical needs of food and shelter. It’s the light in your eyes. It’s perfection and grace. It’s the smile on your face.



Delgado said, “We are here today just letting people know that we have a number of services designed to help Alaska Veterans, everything from recovery services to Serendipity, which is our adult day care program. This greatly benefits loved ones who need a respite from the constant demands of 24/7 care. For our elder guests, we make a point of having numerous activities available that spark engagement. And we make sure that they're doing their occupational therapy. We closely follow all their dietary guidelines, ensuring that they're eating and drinking all the right things. But, most importantly, we treat all of our senior Veterans to a loving, caring environment.”

The Salvation Army also provides housing support to Alaska Veterans at the “McKinnell House.” The McKinnell House provides emergency shelter for homeless families and has the following features:

24-hour lodging & staff support

Individualized case management

Educational support in partnership with Anchorage School District

Nutritious meals & snacks

Life skills development

Case management services

Delgado said, “One of the unique features of the McKinnell House is that we’re the only one in the state of Alaska that provides housing to single fathers with kids. Our primary goal is to keep the family together.”

The Salvation Army has many venues and is eager to serve Veterans throughout the state.

“We have 18 locations here in Anchorage, and we also have facilities in every zip code in Alaska. We’re just grateful for our Veterans and their families,” Delgado said.

Airman Ramos from the Elmendorf Air Force Base Dining Facility (DFAC) was at the VSO Day and extended a warm holiday invitation to all eligible Veterans.

Ramos said, “Hi, guys! My name is Airman Avanzi Ramos. I am in the Air Force, and my AFSC (Air Force Specialty Code) is Services. Currently, I am stationed at JBER (Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson) on the Elmendorf side. I work at the Iditarod DFAC there on the base, and we have a very special Thanksgiving Dinner coming up. We’re going to have turkey with all the fixings, ham, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and many other desserts. All for a great price! If you can get on base with a CAC card, then please come join us at the Iditarod DFAC on Thanksgiving Day!”

What is a Fisher House? For more than 30 years, the Fisher House program has provided a home away from home for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. These homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and Veteran families, allowing them to be close to their loved one during a medical crisis and focus on what’s important – the healing process. There are 98 Fisher Houses located in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Fisher Houses:

Are between 5,000 and 16,800 square feet

Provide 7 to 21 suites

Are professionally furnished and decorated

Accommodate 16 to 42 family members

Feature a common kitchen, dining room, and living room

Are gifted to the Department of War (DoW) and VA upon completion

Ana Espinosa is the Assistant Manager of the Fisher House in Alaska.

She said, “We are located inside the installation (Elmendorf AFB), just a few minutes’ walk from here. And you can walk from the VA to our Fisher House using the link (corridor linking VA clinic with JBER hospital). We are a home away from home, bringing a little bit of peace to people who are travelling from outside the Anchorage area and need a place to stay while they're doing medical treatments here at the VA or at other medical facilities in town.”

Espinosa said that it is a good idea to make reservations as soon as you know about an upcoming medical appointment because the facility can fill up completely.

“We support Active Duty military members, their families, Veterans and retirees and their families. There are no fees, and family members can stay as long as their loved one is getting treatment. Our occupancy rate is between 85-90% on average every month. So, my recommendation is to schedule as soon as you have dates because sometimes, we are 100% booked. Please call us if you have any questions. We will be more than happy to help and answer any questions we can. Our phone number is ” said Espinosa.

DAV stands for Disabled American Veterans. DAV is a non-profit 501 C (4) dedicated to the service of America’s injured heroes. DAV helps them on their road to recovery by:

Providing free, professional assistance in obtaining VBA and other government benefits earned through service

Helping returning Veterans transition back to civilian life by linking them up with needed services

Providing transportation to and from medical appointments

Linking up Veterans with job training

Funding rehabilitation programs for Veterans with severe disabilities

Jazelle Wise is a VSO (Veterans Service Officer) who works for DAV. Her office is located on the second floor of the Anchorage clinic. First door on the right after the flyover.

“What we do in our office is we help Veterans file their disability claims. Sometimes we can request an increase on a rating that you already have. We also do supplemental claims for denials,” said Wise.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Wise encourages people to take that first step.

Wise said, “Please come visit us. You know, very often people are nervous to come in and get started on their plan, but we really want to help you guys out. My office number is . Email is dav.vbaanc@va.gov. So, please make an appointment and come see us!”

How do you get to work? Most folks drive. But what if the car/truck won’t start or is in the shop? People Mover is the city bus service, and Jayla Connor is the Travel Advocate for Anchor Rides. She is also a big proponent of pedestrian safety.

Connor said, “So today, I'm giving away reflective gear. If you take some of this reflective tape here, you can cut these into pieces and put them on your shoulders, on your jacket, on your backpack, et cetera. We also are giving away our light-up lanyards, which are highly visible in the dark. We have some of our reflective snap bracelets, which you can wear as a bracelet, or I’ve seen some pedestrians wear them on their ankles. And these blinky devices…you can hang these on your jacket or your book bag.”

People Mover offers discounts to Veterans and seniors.

“Veterans, seniors, and anyone who is a Medicare card holder can ride at half-price. Also, Wednesdays and Fridays are totally free,” said Connor.

Anchor Rides is a special service designed to accommodate disabled Alaskans. They use vans instead of buses and can accommodate wheelchairs. But it does require an application process and prior scheduling.

“For Anchor Rides, the best approach would be to call our eligibility office if you have questions or want to get registered. Their phone number is ,” said Connor.



Another support program People Mover offers is travel training to familiarize riders with the bus system and how to make transfers between buses.

Connor said, “We have travel training for people who maybe, you know, are not comfortable getting on the bus and maybe afraid or unsure. We provide travel training to get you more familiar and comfortable with being on the People Mover buses.”



Connor has a simple message to everyone about the People Mover transit system: give it a try!

“I want everyone to get on People Mover. You will be amazed at how clean and comfortable the buses are. And also, how fast and convenient! You may find that you actually like riding the bus more than driving. I know several people who drive their cars only on the days when they have to go shopping or run some errands after work but then ride the bus on the other days. We are encouraging everyone to ride, especially on our free days, Wednesdays and Fridays for our seniors 60 and over,” said Connor.

At the conclusion of the VSO and Community Partners Day, the various agencies would like it to be known the exhibits that were shown were exclusively their own, all their own.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System would like to thank you folks for kindly dropping in. You’re all invited back next summer to this locality, to have a heaping helping of our hospitality. The next VSO/Community Partners Day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2027, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.