Alaska VA opens Walk-In clinic for faster service

Today the Alaska VA Healthcare System announced the opening of a new Walk-In Clinic at the Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus (1201 N. Muldoon Road) in Anchorage.

The purpose of the Clinic is to provide more responsive service to Veterans needing healthcare.

Jennifer Price, Acting Director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System, said the new Walk-In Clinic represents another step forward for the Alaska VA Healthcare System and provides an important service because some medical needs can’t be foreseen in advance.

“We are excited to provide this new level of medical support for Alaska Veterans. The majority of the care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System is through scheduled appointments, but sometimes people just get sick and need to see a doctor. We are eager to provide that service as well,” said Price.

Although the Walk-In Clinic provides same-day Primary Care services, it should not be viewed as an emergency room.

“Veterans experiencing a medical crisis are advised to go to an emergency room,” said Price.

There may be a wait depending on how many patients check in, but the staff will do all they can to render medical aid in a prompt and caring manner. Veterans can help the medical staff by coming in prepared.

“Veterans are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Though you may experience some waiting, we will minimize this to the best of our ability. One thing Veterans should bring with them is a list of any medications they are taking. This will help expedite the in-processing,” said Price.

The Walk-In Clinic is located on the first floor of the Anchorage VA Campus. After signing in at the A-1 waiting area, Veterans can proceed down the hallway to A-4. Hours are Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.