Alaska VA supports Veteran Stand Down 2026

September 26, 2026 - The Alaska VA Healthcare System participated in the annual Veteran Stand Down at the north terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport on Sept. 18, 2026, by providing a variety of services and information to help assist homeless Veterans.

Background

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans website (https://nchv.org), “The original Stand Down for homeless veterans was modeled after the Stand Down concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment. Stand Down afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, health and overall sense of well-being. Since the first Stand Down in San Diego in 1988, the program has become recognized as the most valuable outreach tool to help homeless veterans in the nation today.”

Veteran Stand Down in Alaska

In Alaska, the Veteran Stand Down has been going on for 34 years. Jeff Arnold, the 2026 Chairman, was still in uniform and helped support that very first Stand Down in 1992.

“The first Stand Down was in the summer of 1992 at Mulcahy Stadium, right next to Sullivan Arena. Back then, the National Guard was a big sponsor of it. My unit got tasked to set up tents for the event. That’s how I got involved with the first Stand Down,” said Arnold.

The location has changed numerous times over the years due to a variety of circumstances, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, through it all, the Stand Down has continued to serve Veterans in need.



“For many years, the Stand Down was on base at Fort Richardson. After 9/11, base access was a challenge, so we started having it at locations downtown, such as the Northway Mall. This is probably our seventh or eighth year at the airport. We were actually here before COVID, but then we had to get creative due to the guidance to reduce contact. Some of the VFW’s and American Legions would sponsor us, and we’d set up a plan where we would meet Veterans in the parking lots. We’d get their ‘shopping list’ beforehand. Then we would just issue them their duffel bags filled with those items. That way, we would limit everyone’s exposure. Of course, we couldn’t do catered meals then, either, so we gave them Subway gift cards. So, COVID forced us to be creative. This our third year back out here at the airport since COVID,” said Arnold.

2026 Alaska Veteran Stand Down

The 2026 Stand Down included a sumptuous buffet luncheon, and over 50 agencies. Some of the organizations participating in this year’s Stand Down include:

Alaska Housing

Cook Inlet Housing

Catholic Social Services

Disability Law Center of Alaska

Alaska Legal Services Corporation

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Shontale Johnson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is the Homeless Outreach Coordinator with the Alaska VA Healthcare System. She coordinated the Alaska VA effort which included several stations at the Stand Down to provide health screenings to homeless and at-risk Veterans, and referrals for health care, housing, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services

Johnson said, “At the Stand Down, 134 veterans checked in with us. Roughly 20 are in a program and will be referred to our HUD-VASH voucher when ready.”

HUD-VASH stands for “Housing and Urban Development–VA Supportive Housing,” a joint program between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that combines Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance with ongoing VA case management and supportive services to help homeless Veterans achieve and maintain permanent housing.

Another Alaska VA Healthcare booth that saw a lot of activity was the flu shot station. Mary Jean “MJ” Roberts (RN, BSN), Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program Manager for the Alaska VA Healthcare System, said they gave out a total of 28 flu shots during the Stand Down.

“It’s important to get a flu shot because it helps prevent someone from getting the flu. Or if you do get the flu, it will help lessen the severity. This is especially important for our homeless Veterans as they are often more exposed to the elements,” said Roberts.

Though the 2026 Alaska Veteran Stand Down was a huge success that helped over a hundred Veterans, the hope is that one day the Stand Down will no longer be necessary.