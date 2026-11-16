Since the Alaska VA Healthcare System converted to the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) on Oct. 24, 2026, the Directorate has been continuously improving and improving and improving.

Amee Epler, Ph.D., is the Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health, and oversees the Behavioral Health Department of the Alaska VA Healthcare System. Her department has over 150 employees.

“We have 20-plus people in Primary Care. That’s where we have our SUD (Substance Use Disorder) team, our Primary Care Mental Health Integration team, our PACT social workers, our IPV (Intimate Partner Violence) coordinator, and our Whole Health coach. We also have Caregiver Support and probably 60-ish staff over at C Street, 20 or so between HCHV (Health Care for Homeless Veterans) and 25 to 35 in MHRRTP (Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program). And then, of course, we have some Mental Health staff at each of our CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinics). Pull all those things together, and you’ll get to 155,” said Epler.

Alaska VA is very lucky in the sense that we’ve got two visionaries in the Social & Behavioral Health Directorate. They’re two totally distinct types of visionaries: one focused on Mental Health and the other on Social Work programs.

“Most facilities have separated out Mental Health from Social Work programs. But because we’re a small facility, we’re still under one service line. So, our Social Work executive (Alisa Easley) is primarily over all the Social Work programs, such as HUDVASH (Housing and Urban Development – VA Supportive Housing), all Veterans Justice issues, Vocational Rehab, Caregiver Support, the military-to-VA transition team, and the PACT Social Work team.

“Then, for my part, I cover the Mental Health side. But because we’re smaller, we aren’t divided into two different service lines, which I think is nice. I’ve been at facilities where they’re separate, and they’re so separate that they’re siloed, with a lot of duplication and lack of collaboration. It’s great that Alisa is right next door, and we’re not duplicating efforts across Social Work and Mental Health. We’re pretty much staying on the same page and helping each other, so I think it’s nice,” said Epler.

The Federal EHR “Go Live” happened three weeks ago in Alaska, on Oct. 24. Since that time, Epler and her team have encountered some roadblocks, but have continuously improved in using the new system to provide Veterans care.

“On Saturday at Go Live, we had eight staff and about 12 appointments. We managed to get some people in, and in some cases, we figured out a workaround. The documentation just wasn’t lining up the way it was supposed to. Not all of the patient-care locations, appointment types, and slot types are in the system for all the resources. For example, for some providers, you can schedule them for one kind of appointment but not another.

“So, we’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll put it in the one where we can.’ It’s not quite the right bucket, but we’ll sort through that later. The provider will be able to document the care that was provided; it just might not fall in the right bucket for now. Once we get these updated, it should go into the right buckets, which is important for our data. We need to understand where our demand is, and where we’re over-resourced or under-resourced,” said Epler.

Michael Jordan once said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game‑winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” He also said: “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win Championships.”

Epler said, “Our frontline staff seem to be getting the hang of it. They are bringing their A-game every day to this effort. I think we're getting there, but we still have a lot to learn, especially around the process of scheduling, checking in, and checking out. And I think once we learn enough about how the Federal EHR works, then we can make some decisions about what process changes we want to make. First and foremost, we take care of our Veterans. Then, we must document – in whatever way we can – even if it's not quite the ideal way to document.



“I think it's still going to take some time to make changes and improvements because it’s hard to streamline a process when you don't fully understand all aspects of it yet. So, I think we're figuring out what has to be done, and then we can kind of back up and ask, ‘Okay, now that we know what we have to do, what is the ideal way to do that?’ Those are the topics that we'll have to circle back on.”

One of the greatest benefits of joining the Federal EHR is the availability of medical records across the system. Behavioral Health has already witnessed this.

“One of the things that the Federal EHR has done is make more records accessible to us than just our own. And at least one person has mentioned they appreciate that. For example, I've been working with a Veteran for a few months now, and he went to UCLA to do some testing back in 2025. But those records did not get entered into our system. So, I couldn't access them. And I kept saying to the Veteran, ‘If you can find a copy of those, that'd be great to get to me. Then I can scan them and put them in your record of care.’ However, he was neither able to find them nor get ahold of another copy. But then, lo and behold, after we went live with the Federal EHR, there they were! The documents from UCLA just popped up in his records.”

“Another Veteran told me that he had been poking around in the My HealtheVet portal to see what he could see. He said they have visibility of records and access to different things now that they used to not have,” said Epler.



Since about 1851, the University of Rochester (New York) has had a one-word motto: “Meliora” which is a Latin word that means, “Ever Better.” In the three weeks since Go Live, the Behavioral Health department continues to provide Ever Better service to Alaska Veterans by finding ways to fine-tune the Federal EHR system and submitting “tickets” for enhanced capabilities or entirely new features.

Epler said, “One of the things we noticed is that there are prebuilt templates for our notes, and the Mental Health templates do not automatically pull in our pain assessment. But a pain assessment is a required Joint Commission element that has to be in every note we write. Not having it pull in automatically means extra work and extra clicks. So, we submitted a ticket to get the national team to review whether there should be a software upgrade across the system so that it does pull that in.

“We've also identified some issues with our PCMM (Patient-Centered Management Module) system, and we’ve submitted tickets there that are still open. When we find the system is working the way it is intended to work, but the intended way it works is not ideal for something, then we can move those tickets up, and they'll be looked at. Our goal is to keep revising and refining the system so we can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time providing care to Alaska Veterans.”

But sometimes, as the saying goes…It is what it is.

Epler said, “There are definitely some parts of the system that just have structural limitations in terms of what can be done. And we're trying to figure out what the workarounds are because there isn't a fix. A case in point: having providers who do two different types of clinical care. At our CBOCs, where we have a small number of staff, we have Mental Health staff who do both Social Work and Mental Health, but those have to be documented in two different places because they're coming out of two different buckets.

“But yet, the scheduling system isn't flexible enough to allow that. So, right now, the schedule in the system might be set up where the Mental Health slots are in the morning and the Social Work slots are in the afternoon. Then they get a Veteran who needs Social Work services but can't come in the afternoon and wants to come in the morning. However, the AMSA (Advanced Medical Support Assistant) can't put it in that schedule because it's the wrong type of slot. And so, we're trying to figure out a workaround because that's simply not going to change. We're working on these issues: figuring out how to how to remain flexible for Veterans, how to get Veterans in when it works for their schedules, and then how to make it all line up within the Federal EHR system.”

Epler and her team are the embodiment of the Kaizen principle. They are constantly increasing their understanding of the new Federal EHR system and making tweaks to improve the system where applicable.