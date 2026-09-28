Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow shall stop the Alaska VA from contacting Veterans.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System will transition from its current health record system to the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system on October 24, 2026, and today it began a mass-mailing campaign to inform Veterans of the changes they can expect.

Jennifer Price, Acting Director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System, personally mailed out the first 1,000 letters notifying Veterans about the upcoming transition at the post office located in the Col. Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus in Anchorage.

“We have 23,000 Veterans enrolled in the Alaska VA Healthcare System, and we are sending a letter to each and every one of them via the U.S. Postal Service to ensure they all receive this important information. For the past year, we’ve been doing a multimedia campaign. We’ve posted numerous articles and videos on our social media platforms and in the lobbies of our clinics. But, as excellent as that campaign has been, there are still Veterans out there who live in remote areas and perhaps have limited connectivity. So, this is another avenue to reach out to them to ensure they get the word,” said Price.

The current VA health record system, known as VistA (Veterans Health Information Systems & Technology Architecture), has been in use since 1996.

Price said: “VistA has served our Veterans well for three decades, but now it is time for the VA to take one small step forward in our electronic records system to achieve one giant leap forward in healthcare for our Veterans.”

Some of the benefits of the new system include:

The Federal EHR, will provide a single, accurate, standardized lifetime health record for Veterans that includes their health records from the Department of War (DOW), U.S. Coast Guard, other federal partners, and community providers.

Veterans will experience an easier transition from military care to VA care because Veterans won’t have to transfer their own records when they separate from the military. Their health care records will automatically be in the VA system.

Veterans will be able to spend more time talking with providers about current concerns because they will spend less time repeating their health history.

Veterans will avoid having to undergo repeat tests, imaging, and exams because test results and reports from DOW and community health care providers will already be in the system.

Veterans will experience an improved and consistent experience when transferring their care. If a Veteran is referred to another VA, or visits a community provider, or even is just traveling on vacation and needs to see a doctor, their new care team will be able to quickly access all their records, referrals, and orders.

Though the new EHR system will be a huge boon to Veterans for years and decades to come, there may be a few days of disruption around the time of Go-Live.