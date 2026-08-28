Soldotna seniors "Reel in a Good Time" and learn about the VA

The residents at the Soldotna Senior Center were already enjoying Meatloaf Day on Friday, May 1st, 2026, when another special treat befell them:

...a chance to reel in a big catch on a fishing simulator. Sam Hudson from the Alaska VA in Anchorage set up the simulator and demonstrated how to use it.

Meatloaf Day is always a popular attraction at the Center, but this particular day saw about twice as many people attending.

Lisa Riley, Executive Director of the Soldotna Senior Center, said,

“Today was amazing. First of all, it was Meatloaf Day, right? So we usually get a lot of people in here for that. But you saw how many more Veterans we have. There were probably double what I was expecting today.”

The fishing simulator consists of a large-screen TV screen which depicts a variety of fish (from which you can select), a fishing pole, and a machine that pulls on the fishline, simulating the actions of a fish putting up a good fight. Some senior citizens and Veterans haven’t had the chance to go fishing in several years, and the fishing simulator gave them the chance to relive some of the excitement of landing a fighting halibut or big tuna.

“They loved it. They had so much fun. A lot of them don't get to fish anymore. I get phone calls every summer asking: do you have any proxies that can go fishing for us? You know, food is one thing, but it’s also the fun factor. They don't get to go out and have fun and do that anymore. So, they all loved it. The fishing simulator was an avenue for them to be able to have fun, to kind of recapture those fishing days,” - Lisa Riley

Sam Hudson is the Chief of Public Affairs for the Alaska VA, headquartered in Anchorage. Visiting the Senior Center gave him a chance to connect with Veterans and help inform them of the benefits and services that the VA can provide.

“While the Veterans are watching their buddies on fishing simulator or waiting for a turn, we get the chance to visit and talk. A lot of Veterans are already aware of the support we can provide in areas such as filling prescriptions and getting optical care, such as eyeglasses. But many of our Golden Age Veterans were surprised to hear about other programs such as free burial plots and headstones, as well as the Survivor Benefit Program,” - Sam Hudson.

Hudson said that one of his most rewarding experiences during his visit was seeing Veterans whom he had previously helped process paperwork and other forms.

“There was a married couple in there, retired Navy, and we met last year. We were able to help the husband, Don, file his application with the VA, and now he’s been designated 10% disabled. It was a great reunion and a real pleasure to see those folks again.”

Riley said it was wonderful having the VA visit the Soldotna Senior Center because it let Veterans know that the VA cares very deeply about them.

“There was a dad here with his son, and as you [Hudson] started talking with him about his career in the military, he just lit up! He was so proud. He was like, yeah, I've really accomplished something. I really did stuff, you know? It was remarkable. There was this light in his face."

According to Sam Hudson, the VA will continue to reach out to the community and has a very busy summer ahead.