The Alaska VA celebrates Nurses Week and recognizes outstanding nurses.

It’s a chance to recognize the vital contributions nurses make at all levels of healthcare, from in-patient to out-patient, from hospitals to clinics to doctors’ offices to home healthcare. May 12th is the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is widely viewed as the founder of modern nursing.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System participated in National Nurses Week with an awards ceremony on May 7, 2026, at the Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus in Anchorage. Sonya Dunn (Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive) presided over the ceremony.

Dunn said,

“The VA Secretary’s Award is one of the most prestigious national recognition available to nurses within Veterans Affairs. Recipients are chosen based on peer nominations and are selected on specific criteria including their patient-focused care, exemplary leadership skills, innovation within nursing practice, and their positive influence on healthcare delivery for Veterans. So today is a very big celebration, and we want to honor those who were nominated and those who have won.”

Three categories of awards were presented. Each category had two nominees, one of which was selected as the award winner. The categories were:

Registered Nurse Role

Registered Nurse, Expanded Role

Licensed Practical Nurse

Robin Scanlon, RN, was nominated for the Excellence in Nursing Award – RN Role. Dunn said Nurse Scanlon deserved recognition “for her superb work running the Alaska VA’s outpatient Substance Use Disorder (SUD) program. She has played a key role in restructuring the program to meet new requirements, developing critical protocols, and implementing the Contingency Management Program. Her dedication and leadership have made a lasting positive impact on Veteran care and the success of the SUD program.”

Brittney R. Whittaker, RN, received the VA Secretary’s Award for Nursing Excellence – RN Role. Dunn praised Nurse Whittaker for her “outstanding leadership and expertise as Patient Safety Manager. Through rigorous analysis, collaboration, and evidence-based practice, she has reduced adverse events and fostered a strong safety culture. Her commitment to professional development and high ethical standards makes her a role model who consistently promotes nursing excellence and high-quality care for Veterans.”

Morom Coulson, RN, was nominated for the Excellence in Nursing Award – RN Expanded Role. Dunn said Nurse Coulson “developed nationally recognized educational materials, improved documentation and compliance, and led vital training programs with high success rates. Her commitment to collaboration, professional growth, and patient-centered care has made a lasting, positive impact on Veterans and staff.”

Karlene Dettwiller, RN, received the VA Secretary’s Award for Nursing Excellence – RN Expanded Role. Dunn said Nurse Dettwiller “is an exceptional nursing leader known for her clinical expertise, collaborative spirit, and commitment to mentoring others. Through innovative initiatives, evidence-based practices, and strong ethical standards, she has improved nursing outcomes and organizational performance.”

David McNeese, LPN, was nominated for the Excellence in Nursing Award – LPN Role. Dunn said, “He is recognized for his exceptional dedication to supporting both Veterans and his team, frequently stepping into various roles during staffing shortages. David's professionalism, empathy, and collaborative approach consistently contribute to high-quality patient care in a demanding rural environment, earning him the respect of both his colleagues and the local community.”

Roxanne Milazzo, LPN, received the VA Secretary’s Award for Nursing Excellence – LPN role. Dunn said, “Ms. Milazzo stands out for her exceptional dedication to improving Veteran patient care through active involvement in initiatives like Electronic Health Record Modernization and Lean Green Belt projects. Ms. Milazzo excels at teamwork, often going above and beyond her duties to support Veterans and colleagues alike.”

Terisa Sjue-Loring, the VISN 20 Chief Nursing Officer, delivered the closing remarks during the ceremony. She congratulated all the competitors and said the winners will go on from Alaska to compete at the VISN-20 level, which includes the Pacific Northwest Network (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington).

At the conclusion of the ceremony, cake was served to celebrate the event and Nurses Week.