Community Care Monthly Meeting
Community Care Monthly Meeting
When:
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 8:00 am – 10:00 am ET
Where:
JCEO Plattsburgh
54 Margaret St.
Plattsburgh, NY
Cost:
Free
Find out more about the PACT Act at va.gov/PACT.
4 easy ways to apply:
1. In person at the nearest VA facility;
2. Online;
3. Toll-free hotline: 877-222-8387; or
4. Mailing a VA Form 10-10EZ to:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329.
