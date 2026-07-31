Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Albany health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Care Coordinator
VA Albany health care
Phone:
Email: Sarah.mulhall@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Albany health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. As a result of stigma, stress, and discrimination, Veterans face increased health risks and unique challenges in health care. We want you to be comfortable talking with your VA providers about all aspects of your life, so we can offer you the best care possible.
We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments
- Creative arts therapies
- Hormone Therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use/alcohol treatment
- Tobacco use treatment
- Treatment and prevention of sexually transmitted infections PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV.
- Intimate partner violence reduction and treatment of after effects
- Military Sexual Trauma screening and treatment of after effects
- Suicide prevention services. If you are in crisis, PLEASE call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 988 option 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Heart health/Whole Health
- Cancer screening, prevention and treatment
- Infertility: VA is committed to helping Veterans navigate challenges that may arise from issues with fertility and the conception of a child.
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services