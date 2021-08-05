 Skip to Content
Kingston VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health services, prescriptions, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Kingston VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

101 Frank Sottile Boulevard
Kingston, NY 12401-1540

Phone numbers

Main phone: 845-331-8322
Mental health clinic: 518-626-5398

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Kingston VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Kingston VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

 

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

