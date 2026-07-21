Albany VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Albany, NY - The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Renovation of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab & Vascular and Interventional Radiology (VIR) suite

“This funding allows The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans said Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Director, Darlene DeLancey.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: