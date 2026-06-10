Albany VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2026

Albany, NY - Albany, NY – The Albany Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance (NRM) program.

Funding project(s) for the Albany VA in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Upgrade Building Management System Backbone. This is preparation for when Albany VA transfers to the new Electronic Health Record

“This funding allows the Albany VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Catskill Region, Capital Region and North Country Region,” said Darlene DeLancey, Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: