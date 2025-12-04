Veterans Food Pantry Opens at Saranac Lake CBOC

PRESS RELEASE

December 8, 2025

Saranac Lake, NY - The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new Veterans Food Pantry at its Westport Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located in the heart of New York’s rural Adirondack region, Opening December 12, 2025.

This initiative marks the first food pantry established at a CBOC within the Albany Stratton VA’s expansive 22,000-square-mile service area.

The pantry, scheduled to open in mid-December, is a direct response to suggestions from staff to Medical Center leadership during a recent visit to the Westport CBOC. Medical Center Director Darlene DeLancey added “Food insecurity among Veterans emerged nationally, as a critical unmet need, prompting swift local action by our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) team to create a sustainable support system for local Veterans. The CDCE staff do an amazing job at the Medical Center but this is pushing resources out to our community-based clinics.”

“This is more than just a pantry—it’s a community-driven effort to ensure no Veteran in the North Country goes without basic necessities,” said Dom Dominguez, Acting Business Office Manager and Global War on Terrorism Veteran. “We’re proud to partner with the Regional Food Bank, local organizations and volunteers to make this vision a reality.”

The pantry and accompanying clothing center will be stocked and maintained by Stratton VA volunteers, offering essential food staples and clothing to Veterans in the Westport and Saranac areas. Nursing staff at the clinic will also be able to connect Veterans with these resources during routine visits.

This initiative complements the VA’s broader efforts to address social determinants of health, including food and housing insecurity. Veterans visiting the CBOC are routinely screened for these needs, allowing staff to connect them with programs such as Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) and Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM).

For more information or to get involved, please contact Erwin Dominguez, or erwin.dominguez@va.gov