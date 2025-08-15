Arathi Raman, MD, earned her medical degree from the Goa Medical College, India and completed her Family Medicine residency at Wayne State University, Michigan.

She worked in the private sector for five years prior to joining the VA and has been with the VA for more than 16 years. She moved to New York and joined the Albany Stratton VAMC and has been the ACOS for Ambulatory Service for the past 2 years. Previously she worked at the John D Dingell VAMC Michigan in several leadership roles including VISN 10 PACT lead physician, Deputy Chief of Quality and PACT , and acting Deputy Chief of Staff at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. During her tenure she was also an Associate Professor at Wayne State School of Medicine.

She has experience in collaborating with various services on quality improvement processes and received the national award for most improved customer service in primary Care. She has also received recognition from the Office of Patient Centered care for best practice in implementing whole health as a service line and has presented to other facilities in VISN 10. Her initiatives have been instrumental in improving primary care access metrics at the Stratton VAMC.