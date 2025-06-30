Samantha Gugenberger has been a Registered Nurse for 17 years. After several years working in the private sector at a local community hospital and taking travel nursing positions nationwide, Ms. Gugenberger began her VA nursing career in 2012 at the Albany VA Medical Center. Throughout her nursing career with the VA, Ms. Gugenberger has held various positions across the nursing service with increasing levels of responsibility and organizational impact. Most recently she has been the ADPCS at the Buffalo VA Healthcare System.

Ms. Gugenberger holds a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Western Governors University and is a proud graduate of the NNEI Scholarship Program through the VA. The American Nurses Credentialing Center recently awarded her the Nurse Executive Advanced-Board Certified designation, and she is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at Capella University.

Ms. Gugenberger is committed to advancing nursing professional practice and is passionate about our journey toward becoming a high-reliability organization. She considers herself a transformational leader with a servant leader's heart. Ms. Gugenberger is thrilled and honored to be a part of the WNY HCS team. She looks forward to collaborating with our teams and subject matter experts to continue building upon the great work, foundations, and process improvements to enhance our veteran and employee experiences within the VA.