Skip to Content
Sarah Mulhull, LGBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

Sarah Mulhall

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Albany health care

Email:

Phone:

Sarah Mulhall is a social worker and the LGBTQ+ coordinator at the Albany VA Medical Center.

LGBTQ+ VCCs are important resources at every VA medical facility and help to:

  • Create a safe and respectful environment throughout the VA medical facility
  • Spread knowledge about LGBTQ+ Veteran services
  • Educate and train staff
  • Build a network of allies and partners within VA and the community

To learn more about the services offered at the VA contact Sarah and check out the  National LGBTQ+ Health Program site (https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/index.asp

Last updated: 