Sarah Mulhall
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Albany health care
Sarah Mulhall is a social worker and the LGBTQ+ coordinator at the Albany VA Medical Center.
LGBTQ+ VCCs are important resources at every VA medical facility and help to:
- Create a safe and respectful environment throughout the VA medical facility
- Spread knowledge about LGBTQ+ Veteran services
- Educate and train staff
- Build a network of allies and partners within VA and the community
To learn more about the services offered at the VA contact Sarah and check out the National LGBTQ+ Health Program site (https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/index.asp)