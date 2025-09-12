Sarah Mulhall is a social worker and the LGBTQ+ coordinator at the Albany VA Medical Center.

LGBTQ+ VCCs are important resources at every VA medical facility and help to:

Create a safe and respectful environment throughout the VA medical facility

Spread knowledge about LGBTQ+ Veteran services

Educate and train staff

Build a network of allies and partners within VA and the community

To learn more about the services offered at the VA contact Sarah and check out the National LGBTQ+ Health Program site (https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/index.asp)