Albany VA's North Country Caravan Expands Access to Care for Rural Veterans

The Albany VA continued its commitment to meeting Veterans where they are through its expanding "North Country Caravan," a mobile outreach initiative that brings health care enrollment, benefits assistance, counseling referrals, and community resources directly into rural communities throughout northern New York. The October tour strengthened connections with Veterans living in the Adirondack region while showcasing the power of collaboration among federal, state, and community partners.

The Albany VA serves a catchment area bigger than six states, spanning from Kingston to the Canadian border. To help reduce barriers to care, the North Country Caravan was launched in 2025 and expanded in 2026, bringing vital resources directly to Veterans and their families in underserved and rural areas.

The outreach team included representatives from the Albany VA, Vet Centers, the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, and numerous community organizations dedicated to supporting Veterans. Stops along the tour included the Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Westport, and Glens Falls Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), where Veterans could connect with multiple service providers in one convenient location.

According to Dom Dominguez, Albany VA Business Office Manager, the outreach effort is making a measurable difference;

"The Mobile Outreach days, in conjunction with our Stand Downs and the fact that we attended over 300 community events, are a big reason the unique number of Veterans we served this year are up 8%."

The North Country Caravan also produced immediate results during the tour. William May, Albany VA Outreach Coordinator, noted that staff completed five on-the-spot enrollments and connected with more than 60 Veterans, many of whom were already enrolled but benefited from receiving information about additional services and programs available to them.

A key strength of the initiative is the collaboration between Albany VA and its many partners. Representatives from the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, Department of Labor, Vet Centers, county agencies, caregiver support programs, legal services, and community-based Veteran organizations worked side by side to ensure Veterans could access comprehensive support during a single visit.

Jennifer Stiletto-Smith, Albany VA Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator and master of ceremonies for the tour, highlighted the value of continuing to expand the program;

"Thank you to the community for all your support. With your collaborative effort, we continue meeting Veterans where they are." She added bringing services directly into communities helps Veterans and their loved ones overcome barriers to accessing care and support, while also creating opportunities to introduce new resources and build stronger local partnerships.

Darlene DeLancey, Medical Center Director, emphasized that the success of the North Country Caravan lies in its ability to provide coordinated services through strong partnerships.

"Having such close partnerships with the Vet Center and New York State Division of Veterans' Services has allowed us to utilize mobile resources to facilitate a one-stop-shop approach." Ms. DeLancey noted that Veterans were able to receive assistance with VA health care enrollment, reconnection to care, readjustment counseling referrals, benefits counseling, and connections to additional community resources during a single visit. By bringing services directly into local communities, the program strengthens partnerships, expands access to care, and helps ensure Veterans in rural and underserved areas know that support is available when and where they need it.

As the initiative continues to grow, Albany VA plans to expand outreach efforts through a rotating schedule that includes the North Country, Capital Region, and Catskill areas. The ongoing mission remains the same: improving access, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring every Veteran has a pathway to the care and support they have earned.

If you’d like to learn more or participate in the next tour, contact Bill May or Jennifer Stilletto-Smith.