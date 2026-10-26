North Country Standdown

The Albany Samuel S. Stratton VA, in collaboration with the Town of Harrietstown, NYS & a host of Adirondack Veteran Service Organizations (VSO), is hosting the "Stand Down for Veterans" event to provide a wide range of essential services to Veterans in one accessible location.

Bill May Outreach Coordinator noted, “Stand Down events connect Veterans directly with organizations and professionals who can address their immediate needs while reducing barriers to accessing available services.”

What: Stand Down for Veterans

When: Sunday, November 14th, 9AM – 1PM.

Where: Harrietstown Town Hall: 39 Main St., Saranac Lake, NY 12983

The event aims to support Veterans, especially those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, by offering vital assistance and resources including housing, healthcare benefits, education, employment opportunities, legal assistance, transportation, hygiene products, clothing, food, dental services, and more.

The official program starts at 9AM, this initiative is part of a larger Veterans Affairs and community effort to provide a "hand up, not a handout," mirroring the successful model first introduced in San Diego in 1988 by Vietnam Veterans Robert Van Keuren and Dr. Jon Nachison. Since then, over 500,000 Veterans have benefited from Stand Down events nationwide. Albany VA Community Engagement & Partnership coordinator, Jennifer Stilleto-Smith added “This Fall, the Business Office, outreach team, Vet Center, NYS Purple heart van and VSO’s toured the North Country and this standdown is a natural extension of those efforts. Business Office Manager, Dom Dominguez noted “Over the past year, we expanded our Stand Down efforts throughout our 22,000-square-mile service area," said Business Office Manager Erwin Dominguez. "This event reflects our continued commitment to meeting Veterans where they are, expanding access to services, and reaching Veterans in communities across the North Country.”

The program's philosophy provides services and resources to help Veterans.

Services include:

• Medical, dental, and spiritual care.

• Benefit claims processing.

• on the spot enrollments and referrals.

• Legal assistance.

Join us in supporting our Veterans and helping them transition to stable, healthy lives.

Media Inquiries/More information Contact:

Erwin Dominguez, or erwin.dominguez@va.gov.

Albany Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center

113 Holland Ave, Albany N.Y. 12208

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ) for immediate assistance.