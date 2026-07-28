Jobs and Careers

Nursing Jobs/Careers

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities.

If you’re a nursing professional, contact our Nurse Recruiter, Carolyn Scott ( Carolyn.Scott4@va.gov ) at or visit the above pages to search and apply for positions that might be of interested to you.

Total Rewards$ of a VA Career in Nursing

Compensation + Benefits = Your Total Reward$. The following brochures provide a generalized sample reflecting the potential monetized value of a full VA compensation package for each job identified, in addition to the Salary for said job.