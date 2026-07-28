Jobs and Careers
Build your career with us at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, work with cutting-edge technology, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a job - it's a career and a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families as part of the nation's largest, most successful healthcare system.
Explore VA Jobs/Careers
Using online job search websites, you can use filters to specify specific jobs, salaries, locations, and more. For current openings at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center and beyond, visit:
USAJOBS.gov
Job opportunities can also be found at:
VA for Vets VA Careers FEDS Hire VETS
Nursing Jobs/Careers
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities.
If you’re a nursing professional, contact our Nurse Recruiter, Carolyn Scott ( Carolyn.Scott4@va.gov ) at
Total Rewards$ of a VA Career in Nursing
Compensation + Benefits = Your Total Reward$. The following brochures provide a generalized sample reflecting the potential monetized value of a full VA compensation package for each job identified, in addition to the Salary for said job.
Physician Careers
The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.
The Stratton VA is a teaching hospital, providing a wide range of patient care services, using state-of-the-art technology, guided by ongoing education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided by dedicated staff. We are proud of the fact that over one-third of our employees are Veterans.
To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV and application to our Physician Provider Recruiter and indicate what position you are interested in.
Suzanne Guzy
Human Resource Specialist, Physician & Provider Recruiter
VA Albany health care
Phone:
Email: suzanne.guzy@va.gov
Benefits available to you as a Physician at VA
As a physician at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With one full and unrestricted active U.S. license, a move to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,293 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.
Total Rewards$ of a VA Career in other fields
Applying for a Job at VA
At VA, we offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions. Most positions require online applications, but there are a few exceptions.
IMPORTANT: Pay close attention to additional forms required, especially if you are:
- A federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or,
- Seeking Veterans’ preference.
When you’re ready to apply, choose the positions you are interested in and follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions located in each job announcement. This is your primary guide for the application process. It is important to fully complete the online application process to receive an email confirmation of application completion.
If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Applications and Forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Forms can be found on the VA ePubs webpage at Find A VA Form | Veterans Affairs.
Contact us
Albany Stratton VA Medical Center
Human Resources
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208
Hours: Monday - Friday; 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: