Alexandria VA Medical Center - Campus Map

Directions

From I-49, Alexandria, LA

The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from I-49 S by taking the Exit 86. Merge onto US-165 N/US-71. Cross the OK Allen Bridge and pass Buhlow lake on your right. Continue driving and take a slight left at Shreveport Hwy/US 71 North. Continue driving for about 0.9 miles to the first traffic light (entrance to the Medical Center) to turn left.

From Highway 28 West, Alexandria, LA

The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from Highway 28 West in Alexandria by driving west on Coliseum Blvd/LA-28 W toward John Allison Drive. Make a U-Turn at John Allison Dr. Continue to follow LA 28 E. Continue on US-165 N/US-71 N. Slight left at Shreveport Hwy/US-71 N. Continue driving for about 0.9 miles to the first traffic light (entrance to the Medical Center) to turn left.

From Highway 28 West, Pineville, LA

The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from Highway 28 West in Pineville by taking the ramp onto US-167 N. Take the LA-3225 Exit. Keep Left at the fork and follow signs for US 167/US-71. Turn Left at LA-3225 S/Shreveport Hwy/US-71 S. Continue to follow Shreveport Hwy/US-71 S to 2495 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville, LA.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

2495 Shreveport Highway, Pineville, LA 71360-4044

Intersection:

Oakview Drive & Shreveport Hwy

Coordinates:31°21'18.81"N 92°26'3.69"W