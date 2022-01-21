Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From I-49, Alexandria, LA
The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from I-49 S by taking the Exit 86. Merge onto US-165 N/US-71. Cross the OK Allen Bridge and pass Buhlow lake on your right. Continue driving and take a slight left at Shreveport Hwy/US 71 North. Continue driving for about 0.9 miles to the first traffic light (entrance to the Medical Center) to turn left.
From Highway 28 West, Alexandria, LA
The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from Highway 28 West in Alexandria by driving west on Coliseum Blvd/LA-28 W toward John Allison Drive. Make a U-Turn at John Allison Dr. Continue to follow LA 28 E. Continue on US-165 N/US-71 N. Slight left at Shreveport Hwy/US-71 N. Continue driving for about 0.9 miles to the first traffic light (entrance to the Medical Center) to turn left.
From Highway 28 West, Pineville, LA
The Alexandria VA Health Care System may be reached from Highway 28 West in Pineville by taking the ramp onto US-167 N. Take the LA-3225 Exit. Keep Left at the fork and follow signs for US 167/US-71. Turn Left at LA-3225 S/Shreveport Hwy/US-71 S. Continue to follow Shreveport Hwy/US-71 S to 2495 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville, LA.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Alexandria VA Medical Center
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA 71360-4044
Intersection: Oakview Drive & Shreveport Hwy
Coordinates: 31°21'18.81"N 92°26'3.69"W