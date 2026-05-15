Alexandria VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improveements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

PINEVILLE, LA - Alexandria VA received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance (NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Alexandria VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s NRM program.

Funding projects for Alexandria VA in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

•Replace elevators in Buildings 7 and 9

•Renovate acute psych unit to a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)

”This funding allows Alexandria VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in central and southwest Louisiana,” said Peter C. Dancy, Jr., FACHE, Medical Center Director.

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