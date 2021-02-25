James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center

In 1950, just a few years after World War II ended, VA opened the Altoona VA Medical Center to provide world-class health care to the men and women who’ve served our nation.

By an act of Congress on November 30, 1983, the campus was renamed the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, after former Congressman James E. Van Zandt. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1898, Van Zandt was elected to 11 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy, who served in both World War I and World War II.

Van Zandt enlisted as an apprentice seaman in 1917 and served 2 years overseas. From 1934 to 1936, he served as national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He re-entered the Navy in 1943, rose to the rank of captain, and retired as a rear admiral from the United States Navy Reserve in 1959. Van Zandt died in 1986 at the age of 87. He’s buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Today, the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and the rest of the VA Altoona Healthcare System offer services to more than 87,000 Veterans living in a 14-county area of Pennsylvania. That coverage area includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Mifflin, and Somerset counties.

