WEBCAST: Managing VBA Performance & Results: FY20 Q2

We invite you to join us for the Managing VBA Performance and Results: FY20 Q2 Webcast on April 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET. This information-packed webcast will not only detail VBA’s performance in the second quarter of FY20, but it will also include updates on VA Solid Start, Education updates, Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP), Blue Water Navy updates, and show you why FY20 is going to be our #BestYearEver!

