James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center - Campus Map

Directions from the North

Take I-99 South to Altoona. Exit I-99 South at the Frankstown Road exit. At the light, cross over Frankstown Road onto Fairway Drive. The medical center entrance is 0.5 miles, on the left.

Directions from the South

Take I-99 North to Altoona. Exit I-99 at the Frankstown Road exit. Turn right onto Frankstown Road. At the first traffic light, turn right onto Fairway Drive. The medical center entrance is 0.5 miles, on the left.

Directions from the East

Take I-76 West (Pennsylvania Turnpike) to the Bedford Exit. Take I-99 North to Altoona. Exit I-99 North at the Frankstown Road exit. Turn right onto Frankstown Road. At the first traffic light, turn right onto Fairway Drive. The medical center entrance is 0.5 miles, on the left.

Directions from the West

Take Route 22 East to I-99 North toward Altoona. Exit I-99 North at the Frankstown Road exit. Turn right onto Frankstown Road. At the first traffic light, turn right onto Fairway Drive. The medical center entrance is 0.5 miles, on the left.

Parking

Free parking is available to all patients of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. We are currently constructing a new parking garage in the main parking lot. All parking in the main lot is designated as Handicapped parking. Patients and visitors can park in the second floor parking lot which is off Fairway Drive, or the large employee lot which is off South 27th Street.