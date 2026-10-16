James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Altoona VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Fire Suppression System Line Repair

Acute Care Ward Renovations on the 4th Floor



“This funding allows the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving our facilities, ensuring they remain safe, efficient and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans throughout central Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Derek Coughenour, medical center director.

VA obligated all $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: