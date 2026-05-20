James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center receive top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center announced today that it received a five-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This rating is an increase from last year’s report.

Our medical center has worked continuously to make improvements to better serve the Veterans in our care. These include:

Interdisciplinary rounds that involve all members of our care team to ensure all aspects of care are discussed daily.

Hourly rounding which involves engaging with our Veteran patients and proactively meeting their needs.

Providing a discharge resource guide on admission that is utilized daily to help anticipate needs or barriers to a safe discharge and help to prevent readmission.

We have an inpatient pharmacist on staff who is available for medication, education and safety.

Our Nurse Manager rounds daily along with Patient Advocates to ensure Veterans are satisfied with their care and will resolve issues in real time.

Nursing staff perform bedside shift reports which involve patients in their care and help to reduce mortality and improve patient safety.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Receiving a five-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Interim Medical Center Director David DiGiacomo, director of the James E. Van Zandt VAMC. “This rating underscores our commitment to delivering safe, timely and high-quality care, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Rachel Prichard at Rachel.prichard@va.gov or .

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has:

Enrolled more than 125,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

Opened 35 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 70% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the prior administration.

Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.

Offered Veterans more than 2.5 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.