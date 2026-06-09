James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
PRESS RELEASE
June 9, 2026
Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center [JEVZ VAMC] received over $1.9 million in funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding projects for JEVZ VAMC in the second quarter of FY2026 are:
- Replace VA Police Department VRF System totaling $275k - Replaces the Police stations air handling system
- Renovate Kitchen in Food and Nutrition Service totaling $1.3 million - Replaces refrigeration and freezer units, constructs a classroom for Healthy Teaching kitchen classes, creates additional exam room space
“This funding allows our medical center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Pennsylvania said Interim Medical Center Director David DiGiacomo.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:
- $795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, Opening 34 new VA health care facilities, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.
- Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.
Media contacts
Rachel Prichard, Public Affairs Specialist