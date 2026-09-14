James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center to Conduct Emergency Preparedness Exercise September 17th, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will conduct a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise on the morning of Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The exercise is part of the medical center's ongoing emergency management program and will test facility emergency response plans and coordination with emergency services partners in the community.

Between approximately 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., staff, patients, visitors, and neighbors may see an increased presence of police and emergency vehicles, exercise participants in identification vests, volunteers portraying simulated patients, and posted “Exercise in Progress” signage in designated areas of the campus. Some exercise sounds and announcements may be audible. All announcements connected to the exercise will clearly state that they are part of an exercise.

There is no danger to the public, patients, or staff. The exercise is confined to designated areas of the campus, and normal medical center operations, including scheduled appointments, will continue.

“Ensuring the safety and well‑being of our Veterans, staff, and visitors is our highest priority. Exercises like this allow us to strengthen our emergency response plans and enhance coordination with our community partners so we can be fully prepared for any situation.” said Dave DiGiacomo, Interim Medical Center Director.

Participating organizations include the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, VA Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Blair County EMA, and exercise support contractor Human Domain Solutions, LLC. The exercise is designed and evaluated in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP).

Members of the public are asked not to report exercise activity at the medical center to 911 on September 17TH unless they observe an actual emergency.

*** For Informational purposes only – Media is not to show-up to Event ***