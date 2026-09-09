James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center to host annual Suicide Prevention Walk and Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2026

Altoona, PA - WHAT: The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and Dubois VA Outpatient Clinic are hosting our annual Suicide Prevention Walk and resource fair. The walk will highlight both VA and community-based resources available to Veterans and their families.

WHO: Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community supporters are invited to attend to remember those lost to suicide and receive valuable information about suicide prevention.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Walk starts at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center - 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

Dubois VA Outpatient Clinic - 5690 Shaffer Rd, DuBois, PA 15801

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: September is nationally recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, and this event aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and emphasize the importance of reaching out for help.

VA and community resource tables will be available to provide information, answer questions, and connect attendees with services that promote mental health and well-being.

If you or someone you know is a Veteran in crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to be connected with immediate support.

Same-day mental health services are also available at the Altoona VA by presenting to the Urgent Care Center.