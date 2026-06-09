James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center to Host Women Veterans Recognition Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2026

Aloona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is proud to announce a special Women Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony, to be held on June 12, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at The Wall That Heals, situated on the medical center grounds.

The event is dedicated to honoring the strength, service, and sacrifices of women Veterans, who continue to shape and support our nation.

Set against the backdrop of the solemn and reflective Wall That Heals, the ceremony will feature thoughtful remarks, recognition presentations, and moments of reflection to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions made by women throughout our history and within our communities.

This year’s ceremony will be highlighted by the presence of distinguished guest speakers Maureen Weigl, Kelly Wolgast, and Marilyn Kelly. Their messages will underscore the enduring impact of women’s service and leadership within the Military, Veteran community and beyond. Along with the ceremony, VA services and community partners will be available to answer questions and enroll new Veterans. If you are looking to enroll, please bring your DD-214 and latest tax return.

“All Veterans, their families, medical center staff, and community partners are warmly invited to attend this meaningful event,” said Susan Yohn, Women’s Health Program Manager. “It is a wonderful opportunity to express our gratitude for the dedication and leadership of women Veterans past and present.”

For more information related to this release, please contact Rachel Prichard at rachel.prichard@VA.gov or at .

About the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center:

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center provides the highest quality care to Veterans in Altoona and surrounding communities, honoring their service with compassion and excellence.