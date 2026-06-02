News releases
Get the latest news from Altoona-area medical centers and clinics. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 814 329-9754 or email VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.
March 28, 2024
ALTOONA- Beginning January 17, the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act took effect – allowing Veterans in acute suicidal crisis to be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost.
March 14, 2024
ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center has been recognized as a 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award winner. The news was announced at the beginning of the February by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program Director, Mary Sotos.
February 13, 2024
ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will recognize and honor Veteran patients during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, which occurs from February 12 – 18.
January 5, 2024
ALTOONA- In response to the upcoming winter storm warning, the James E. Van Zandt VAMC is operating a Warming Center at our main facility located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602. The Warming Center is open to any Veterans who are homeless or in need of a place to keep warm.
January 5, 2024
ALTOONA- In response to the upcoming winter storm warning, the James E. Van Zandt VAMC is operating a Warming Center at our main facility located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602. The Warming Center is open to any Veterans who are homeless or in need of a place to keep warm.
September 6, 2023
WASHINGTON — Until 11:59pm local time on September 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
August 10, 2023
WASHINGTON — Today, VA released a PACT Act Year-In-Review Dashboard showcasing the care and benefits that VA has delivered to Veterans and their survivors since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, 2022.
July 25, 2023
ALTOONA— The Central Pennsylvania VA Health Care System based at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center was recognized in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review. Five-Star reviews were earned in care transitions, physician communication and nurse communication.
June 30, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding a ribbon cutting to present a new operating room (OR) – it is the third OR housed at the JEVZ VAMC’s Altoona Facility.
June 8, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday June 15, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at its State College Outpatient Clinic.