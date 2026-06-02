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News releases

Get the latest news from Altoona-area medical centers and clinics. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 814 329-9754 or email VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.

  • March 28, 2024

    ALTOONA- Beginning January 17, the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act took effect – allowing Veterans in acute suicidal crisis to be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost.

  • March 14, 2024

    ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center has been recognized as a 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award winner. The news was announced at the beginning of the February by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program Director, Mary Sotos.

  • February 13, 2024

    ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will recognize and honor Veteran patients during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, which occurs from February 12 – 18.

  • January 5, 2024

    ALTOONA- In response to the upcoming winter storm warning, the James E. Van Zandt VAMC is operating a Warming Center at our main facility located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602. The Warming Center is open to any Veterans who are homeless or in need of a place to keep warm.

  • January 5, 2024

    ALTOONA- In response to the upcoming winter storm warning, the James E. Van Zandt VAMC is operating a Warming Center at our main facility located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602. The Warming Center is open to any Veterans who are homeless or in need of a place to keep warm.

  • September 6, 2023

    WASHINGTON — Until 11:59pm local time on September 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

  • August 10, 2023

    WASHINGTON — Today, VA released a PACT Act Year-In-Review Dashboard showcasing the care and benefits that VA has delivered to Veterans and their survivors since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, 2022.

  • July 25, 2023

    ALTOONA— The Central Pennsylvania VA Health Care System based at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center was recognized in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review. Five-Star reviews were earned in care transitions, physician communication and nurse communication.

  • June 30, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding a ribbon cutting to present a new operating room (OR) – it is the third OR housed at the JEVZ VAMC’s Altoona Facility.

  • June 8, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday June 15, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at its State College Outpatient Clinic.