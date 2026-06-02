News releases
Get the latest news from Altoona-area medical centers and clinics. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 814 329-9754 or email VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.
June 8, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday September 21, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its Johnstown Outpatient Clinic.
June 8, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday August 17, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its DuBois Outpatient Clinic.
May 18, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Wednesday May 24, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its Indiana Outpatient Clinic.
May 18, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, including holidays.
March 6, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and leadership from VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is poised to present Freedom Ride, a local nonprofit that supports VA, with the 2022 American Spirit & Excellence Award for a Volunteer Community Organization.
March 6, 2023
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and leadership from VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is poised to present Freedom Ride, a local nonprofit that supports VA, with the 2022 American Spirit & Excellence Award for a Volunteer Community Organization.
February 28, 2023
ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a virtual Women’s Health Public Forum on Thursday March, 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
February 22, 2023
ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a Women’s Health Public Forum. This for women only event will be hosted virtually on Thursday, March 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
February 13, 2023
ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will recognize and honor Veteran Patients during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, which occurs from February 12 – 18.
December 8, 2022
ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, through a community partnership with the Johnstown Tomahawks, is holding a Veteran outreach event at a Tomahawks game Friday, December, 9 at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena, 326 Napoleon Street, Johnstown, PA 15901.