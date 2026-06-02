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News releases

Get the latest news from Altoona-area medical centers and clinics. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 814 329-9754 or email VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.

  • June 8, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday September 21, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its Johnstown Outpatient Clinic.

  • June 8, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday August 17, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its DuBois Outpatient Clinic.

  • May 18, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Wednesday May 24, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its Indiana Outpatient Clinic.

  • May 18, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, including holidays.

  • March 6, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and leadership from VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is poised to present Freedom Ride, a local nonprofit that supports VA, with the 2022 American Spirit & Excellence Award for a Volunteer Community Organization.

  • March 6, 2023

    The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and leadership from VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is poised to present Freedom Ride, a local nonprofit that supports VA, with the 2022 American Spirit & Excellence Award for a Volunteer Community Organization.

  • February 28, 2023

    ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a virtual Women’s Health Public Forum on Thursday March, 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • February 22, 2023

    ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a Women’s Health Public Forum. This for women only event will be hosted virtually on Thursday, March 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • February 13, 2023

    ALTOONA— The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will recognize and honor Veteran Patients during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, which occurs from February 12 – 18.

  • December 8, 2022

    ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, through a community partnership with the Johnstown Tomahawks, is holding a Veteran outreach event at a Tomahawks game Friday, December, 9 at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena, 326 Napoleon Street, Johnstown, PA 15901.