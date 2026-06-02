News releases
Get the latest news from Altoona-area medical centers and clinics. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 814 329-9754 or email VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.
December 4, 2022
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, the Blair County War Veterans Council and other local dignitaries will honor Marine Veteran Lloyd Peck for his service to Veterans as Commander of the Blair County War Veterans Council.
September 7, 2022
The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is holding an enrollment fair on September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Johnstown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.