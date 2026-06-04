VA to Enrollment Fair at New Indiana Community Based Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2026

Indiana, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is hosting an Enrollment Fair at the new Indiana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at 101 IRMC Dr., Indiana, PA 15701.

Veterans and their caregivers are welcome to attend if they need to enroll in VA healthcare or have questions about the services we offer at the main campus in Altoona or the new Indiana CBOC. Multiple VA services will be available to answer questions and provide information.

This includes Enrollment and Eligibility Specialists and Veteran Service Officers who can assist Veterans with enrolling in VA healthcare and/or updating or filing service-connected disability claims. There will also be representatives from various other VA services, including Women’s Health and many others.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran stop and see us. The enrollment fair is open to any Veteran in the area who has questions about or would like to enroll in VA healthcare. You do not have to live in Indiana County to attend the event.

If you are coming to enroll, please be sure to bring a copy of your DD214, last year’s financial information and your insurance information. These documents will help to speed up the application process and will help our enrollment team better assist you.

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. In July we opened our new larger and more modern clinic in Indiana. The new space will allow us to care for more Veterans in community and will allow for expansion and growth of services we can offer.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, please contact Rachel Prichard (Rachel.prichard@va.gov,) or Jadelyn Moffett (Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov) or the general Public Affairs email address VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.