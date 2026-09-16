VA to hold Third Annual VetFest for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is hosting the Third Annual VetFest on Saturday, September 19th, from 10:00 a – 2:00 p.m. at the main Medical Center in Altoona. This year, VetFest is taking place in the large parking lot facing Pleasant Valley Blvd.

At VetFest, we will be hosting our annual enrollment fair where JEVZ VAMC team members, including enrollment specialists and Veteran Service Officers, will assist Veterans with enrolling in VA healthcare and filing service-connected disability claims. The event also includes representatives showcasing the services we offer to Veterans.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who would like to enroll in VA Healthcare, make sure to bring a copy of your DD214, last year’s financial information and your insurance information. speak with our enrollment and eligibility team and get the process started

Along with the enrollment fair, there are many other fun, family-friendly activities being offered at VetFest. Again, we are partnering with The Blair Antique Car Club to host a car Cruise-in. There will also be food truck vendors and live entertainment from Lightener Communications from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then a local band, The American Mood, will finish out the day from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

VetFest is an event for Veterans, their family, and the community. The event is free and open to the public. We are also collecting items from Veterans and their families for a Veteran and VA focused Time Capsule. The Capsule will be sealed and kept on our campus to be opened again in 25 years. Veterans are encouraged to bring items to be placed in the time capsule. Items can include but are not limited to; letters, newspaper articles, and service-related items or memories.

At the event, we are asking visitors to park in the upper lots and in the parking garage located off Fairway Drive. VA police and volunteers will be onsite to ensure visitors know where to park. Shuttles will be available for those unable to walk long distances Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if you are unable to stand for long periods of time.

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. Those CBOC’s are in DuBois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.