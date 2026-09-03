VA to host 2026 Virtual Mental Health Summit – The Voice of the Veteran

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is excited to announce an upcoming virtual event dedicated to providing education on health and wellness and sharing valuable VA resources.

Join us as we listen to our Veteran’s Voice.

This virtual comprehensive event, themed “The Voice of the Veteran”, is open to Veterans, clinicians and the broader community. This year’s summit will offer a Veteran’s perspective on innovative approaches, best practices, and a connection with others who are dedicated to supporting Veterans’ mental health.

When: September 10th, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Where: Virtually

To Register: Veterans/Caregivers/Community Members: Use the link below to register on or before 9/03/2026.

https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=WPE8L9L9RA7XL7HH

For any registration questions please contact Sarah Weible, or sarah.weible@va.gov .

To register for CEUS:

VA staff - please register in TMS via Veteran's Voice Registration Link: Veteran's Voice Registration Link.

Non-VA staff- please contact, Christina Archangelo, Christina.archangelo@va.gov.

Multiple sessions will explore topics related to Veterans’ mental health and wellness. Session topics include suicide prevention; eligibility and benefits; psychology internship information; combat and the challenge of change; transition from military to civilian life; Military to VA (M2VA); military culture and recovery stories; and a Veterans Mental Health Council roundtable/panel.

We look forward to honoring our Veterans and their experiences. Let our Veterans know we hear them loud and clear!