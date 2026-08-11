VA to Host Enrollment Fair at New Huntingdon Community Based Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2026

Altoona, PA - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is hosting an Enrollment Fair at the new Huntingdon Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at 10892 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652.

Veterans and their caregivers are welcome to attend if they need to enroll in VA healthcare or have questions about the services we offer at the main campus in Altoona or the new Huntingdon CBOC. Multiple VA services will be available to answer questions and provide information.

This includes Enrollment and Eligibility Specialists who can assist Veterans with enrolling in VA healthcare. There will also be representatives from various other VA services, including Women’s Health, Primary Care Social Work and Suicide Prevention. There will also be a representative from the Veteran Benefits Administration on site to answer questions.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran stop and see us. The enrollment fair is open to any Veteran who has questions about or would like to enroll in VA healthcare. You do not have to live in Huntingdon County to attend the event.

If you are coming to enroll, please be sure to bring a copy of your DD214, last year’s financial information and your insurance information. These documents will help to speed up the application process and will help our enrollment team better assist you.

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. In July we opened our new larger and more modern clinic in Indiana. The new space will allow us to care for more Veterans in community and will allow for expansion and growth of services we can offer.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, please contact Rachel Prichard (Rachel.prichard@va.gov,) or Jadelyn Moffett (Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov) or the general Public Affairs email address VHAALTPublicAffairs@va.gov.