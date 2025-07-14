Ashley Keller

Ashley began her career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2011 at the North East Consolidated Patient Account Center (NECPAC) in Billing.

She then transitioned to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, where she served in various roles including Credentialing and Privileging Specialist, Human Resources Specialist (Suitability), Assistant Chief of Health Administrative Services, and Chief of Health Administrative Services.

In 2021, Ashley moved to Denver, CO and continued her VA career as the Assistant Chief of Health Administrative Services at the Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. She later returned to the Lebanon VA Medical Center in 2022 as the Group Practice Manager before joining us here at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center as the Executive Assistant to the Executive Director in July of 2023.

Prior to joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ashley worked in Release of Information at Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania and then as an Implementation Consultant with Siemens Medical Solutions, where she traveled across the country to assist hospitals with implementation of Electronic Health Record.

Ashley brings 10 years of healthcare management and leadership experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs. She holds a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, PA with a membership in Alpha Epsilon Delta in April 2007.